CleverTap Honored by Entrepreneur, EContent and the American Business Awards

Newly-earned accolades recognize the customer lifecycle management platform's excellence in enabling B2C marketers to deliver superior customer experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology provider CleverTap today announced the receipt of three honors, recognizing the excellence of the company's customer lifecycle management platform and the founders who are driving its continued development. The awards follow the recent announcement of a $26 million series B funding round for the company.

The accolades include:

Entrepreneur Magazine's Tech 25 : Co-founders Sunil Thomas , Anand Jain and Suresh Kondamudi recognized among the top 25 entrepreneurs leading the future of technology

Co-founders , and recognized among the top 25 entrepreneurs leading the future of technology EContent Magazine's People's Choice Awards : CleverTap named among the 10 most popular companies powering digital content alongside Netflix, Google, LinkedIn, Spotify, Apple and Twitter

CleverTap named among the 10 most popular companies powering digital content alongside Netflix, Google, LinkedIn, Spotify, Apple and Twitter The 2019 American Business Awards : CleverTap's platform awarded a bronze Stevie Award for Business Technology/Best Marketing Solution

"Recognition from three highly-esteemed organizations is a testament to the value our platform is bringing to businesses all over the world, as we are increasingly challenged to engage with customers across a growing number of touchpoints," said CEO Sunil Thomas. "We're proud to be recognized for our ability to help growth and retention marketers and app developers leverage data-driven tools and insights so they can offer their customers the best and most relevant experiences."

After a record 2018, during which the company significantly increased revenue and grew its customer base by over 50 percent, CleverTap secured $26 Million from Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management and Accel in early April. The company is currently accelerating the development of data science-driven features for the platform, including industry-first innovations like machine-learning driven predictions on business outcomes and intent-based segmentation.

Thomas will be delivering a keynote at the Mobile Growth Summit on May 15 in London where he will talk about the paradigm shift to new age customer lifecycle management (CLM) and how some of the leading consumer brands in the world have leveraged CLM to improve customer engagement and retention. For more information read here .

About CleverTap

CleverTap is a customer lifecycle management platform that helps brands deliver delightful customer experiences at scale. Over 8,000 companies around the world, including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Domino's Pizza, GO-JEK, Cleartrip and BookMyShow trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Press Contact

Ketan Pandit

PR for CleverTap

ketan@clevertap.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559274/CleverTap_Logo.jpg