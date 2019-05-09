GeneNews Limited: GeneNews Introduces Gary the Prostate to Build Awareness About Prostate Health

Company introduces Gary the Prostate to educate consumers about prostate health and prostate cancer awareness

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / GeneNews Limited (TSX: GEN) ("GeneNews" or the "Company"), a life sciences company specializing in blood-based biomarker tests for early cancer detection, has launched the company's first awareness campaign on prostate cancer. The campaign uses Gary the Prostate to explore prostate cancer symptoms, tests and treatments.

"We wanted an approach to get people talking more openly about prostate health and conditions that affect the prostate," said James Howard-Tripp, CEO of GeneNews. "Gary allows us to do this in a relatable and engaging way. Many people feel embarrassed to talk about prostate cancer or even know what the prostate looks like or what it does. This is a way to start the conversation and create awareness."

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men. The ACS estimates that in 2019 there will be approximately 174,650 new cases of prostate cancer and 31,620 deaths. About 1 man in 9 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Prostate cancer develops mainly in older men and in African-American men. (1)

Learn More About Gary's Campaign at www.mycancerrisk.info/Gary

Watch Gary's Campaign Kick-Off at the Link Below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wUTHQtEW1k&feature=youtu.be

References

https://www.cancer.org/cancer/prostate-cancer/about/key-statistics.html accessed 4.24.19

About GeneNews

GeneNews is dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for early cancer detection. Our mission is to provide advanced diagnostics that can help physicians identify cancer in their patients at the earliest possible stage (Stage 0) when it is the most curable. As early pioneers in the liquid biopsy space, GeneNews developed one of the first blood-based biomarker tests for the early identification of Colorectal Cancer. ColonSentry uses the company's proprietary Sentinel Principle technology which is based on the scientific observation that circulating blood reflects, in a detectable way, what is occurring throughout the body. Today, more than 100,000 patients in the U.S. have benefited from the ColonSentry test. GeneNews' next generation test, Aristotle, will use this proven technology to test for ten cancers from a single blood sample. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, GeneNews operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified, clinical reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. www.GeneNews.com.

Company Contact:

James R. Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

jhoward-tripp@genenews.com

Tel. (905) 209-2030

SOURCE: GeneNews Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544825/GeneNews-Introduces-Gary-the-Prostate-to-Build-Awareness-About-Prostate-Health