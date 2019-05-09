CENTOGENE AG: CENTOGENE Expands Executive Leadership Team

CAMBRIDGE, MA and ROSTOCK, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / CENTOGENE today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Sun Kim in Boston, MA as Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer. With more than two decades of experience in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, Sun will have the overall responsibility of working closely with CENTOGENE's Executive Leadership Team and the Supervisory Board to provide strategic guidance and alignment across the organization, developing scenarios and recommendations to support the Company's short- and longer- term goals.

Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO and Founder of CENTOGENE commented: "We are extremely pleased to have Sun Kim join CENTOGENE's Executive Leadership Team, and the proven corporate strategy track record he brings to the Company. His appointment marks a significant enhancement of the strategic and commercial way forward for the Company in our pursuit of improving the diagnostic odyssey and creating new hope for patients and their families."

Sun joins CENTOGENE from Shire Pharmaceutical, where he was Head of Corporate Strategy and also responsible for the investor relations function in the USA. Prior to Shire, he worked at Novartis for 6 years in multiple roles including Head of Strategy for Alcon and General Manager of Alcon Singapore. Sun also worked at Bausch & Lomb heading up its strategy function for the pharmaceutical business unit. Prior to his experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Sun spent 7 years as a Management Consultant at McKinsey & Company and A.T. Kearney. Sun holds a PhD and MS in chemical engineering from Stanford University, and BS from Seoul National University.

