A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped the client to devise a robust inventory management dashboard to track and monitor end-to-end buffer stocks for individual product categories.

Inventory Management Engagement for a Leading Paints and Adhesives Retailer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Inventory forms a crucial part of modern enterprises today. Being an essential part of supply chain management, inventory management focuses on preventing stockout and overstock scenarios. Businesses today are leveraging inventory management solutions to streamline their supply chain processes and track inventory levels in real-time. Also, strategically planned inventory management system can help businesses avoid maverick spend associated with excess inventories.

The Business Problem:The client is a multinational paints and adhesives retailer based out of Europe. The fragmented nature of their inventory management process and the lack of analytical capabilities resulted in high inventory holding costs that posed several roadblocks to their supply chain management initiatives. To address these challenges, they approached Quantzig to leverage its inventory management solutions to enhance supply chain visibility and optimize buffer inventory management.

"A robust inventory management system can streamline supply chain processes while empowering businesses to track inventory levels in real-time," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedQuantzig's analytics experts gathered and analyzed data from disparate sources to help the client address their challenges. The insights obtained helped them tackle major challenges that curtailed their inventory management efforts. Also, the devised inventory management dashboard not only helped the client to sharpen their demand prediction capabilities but also increased gross margin gains by reducing markdowns and avoiding inventory stockouts.

Quantzig's inventory management solutions helped the client to:

Achieve a 3X improvement in their inventory forecasting ability

Identify inefficiencies in the existing safety-stock calculation method

Quantzig's inventory management solutions offered predictive insights on:

Identifying critical nodes and high-risk scenarios

Detecting inefficiencies in the existing safety-stock calculation method

