The global truck-as-a-service market is expected to post a CAGR close to 22% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005709/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global truck-as-a-service market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing implementation of IoT in trucking. The adoption of IoT is rapidly changing the trucking industry as IoT-based gadgets play an important role in various trucking operations such as fleet management, public transit management, smart inventory management, optimal asset utilization, and geo-fencing. Integrating IoT enables companies to manage the performance of their fleets and solve issues before they occur. The connected devices help in enhancing driver experience and bringing about a radical change in the approach to driving. The use of IoT also facilitates truck platooning, and provides automated driving support systems. Thus, the rise in adoption of IoT in trucking operations will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the adoption of blockchain in trucking will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global truck-as-a-service market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global truck-as-a-service market: Adoption of blockchain in trucking

Earlier, the traditional trucking practices included many time-consuming manual processes such as paperwork filing and logging in of miles and hours driven. This has been replaced with the adoption of technologies such as blockchain, which offers a shared ledger technology, that can be used to record digital transactions. The use of blockchain in trucking helps in streamlining the freight transactions by improving visibility, security, and accuracy of data. In addition, blockchain technology ensures better utilization of assets and helps the trucking industry forecast and predict volumes. It also helps to enhance payment transactions and possibly eliminate the middleman in the trucking business. Some of the major vendors that provide truck-as-a-service are focusing on implementing blockchain which will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

"The trucking industry is undergoing a digital transformation as OEMs and technology suppliers are recalibrating their business strategies. The intense competition is forcing fleet operators to increase their efficiency and reduce costs. This has resulted in the shift from truck-as-a-product to truck-as-a-service business models, thereby leading to the implementation of connected truck-enabled services and platform-based production. The truck manufacturers are continuously focusing on leveraging technologies, thereby driving the growth of the overall global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global truck-as-a-service market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global truck-as-a-service market by service (digital freight brokerage, telematics, data analytics, and truck platooning) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for truck rental services from businesses as well as households in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005709/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com