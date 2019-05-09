sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 4869 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
09.05.2019 | 17:58
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, May 9

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Submission of Documents


Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 28 February 2019)

Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Ms S Beynsberger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Date: 9 May 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire