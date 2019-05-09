BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Submission of Documents



Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 28 February 2019)

Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Ms S Beynsberger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 9 May 2019