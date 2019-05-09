sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration - Update

PR Newswire

London, May 9

10 May 2019

Rightmove plc

Director's Declaration - update

Following the announcement on 8 October 2018 regarding the appointment of Peter Brooks-Johnson as a non-executive director of MPI - Marketplaces International, subsequently renamed Adevinta ASA, Rightmove confirms that Adevinta ASA successfully completed its public listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) on 10 April 2019.

This announcement is made in compliance with LR 9.6.14.

Contact:

Kirstan Boynton

Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


