RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration - Update
London, May 9
10 May 2019
Rightmove plc
Director's Declaration - update
Following the announcement on 8 October 2018 regarding the appointment of Peter Brooks-Johnson as a non-executive director of MPI - Marketplaces International, subsequently renamed Adevinta ASA, Rightmove confirms that Adevinta ASA successfully completed its public listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) on 10 April 2019.
This announcement is made in compliance with LR 9.6.14.
