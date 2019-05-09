DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: LIFE IS STRANGE 2 EPISODE 3 IS AVAILABLE NOW

The Third Episode in the All-New Five-Episode Season is Entitled "Wastelands'

May 9, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, and SQUARE ENIX® are pleased to announce that Life is Strange™ 2 Episode 3: "Wastelands', the next entry in the critically-acclaimed and award-winning franchise, is available now.

The third episode in the all-new five-episode season of Life is Strange 2 from Square Enix External Studios and DONTNOD Entertainment, is out now on XBOX ONE®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC.

Watch the Life is Strange 2 Episode 3: "Wastelands' Launch Trailer here: https://youtu.be/FZQQEl6obzo

In Episode 3: "Wastelands', the long journey from Seattle to Mexico continues a few months after their dramatic escape from Beaver Creek, as Sean and Daniel Diaz arrive in the Redwood Forests of California.

The brothers experience life on the fringes of society as they reunite with Cassidy and Finn, befriend a close-knit community of drifters and runaways, and begin working on an illegal farm in an attempt to scrape together enough money to continue their journey.

New friendships, relationships, and mentors influence Sean and Daniel, encouraging them to learn more about themselves and each other. Their resolve is tested once again, as friction arises between them. Uncertain about their once united purpose, can their strong bond survive?

"The coming-of-age story in Life is Strange 2 hits a crucial point in "Wastelands'. The key themes in this episode is community, relationships and finding your own sense of identity. Sean gets to hang out with new friends and be a teenager again, while Daniel finds new people to look up to." Said Michel Koch & Raoul Barbet, Co-Creative Directors of Life is Strange 2. "The brothers will spend more time apart and really learn a lot about themselves and who they are as individuals. They have been on an intense journey, and this episode represents a moment for them to experience some sense of normality and focus on themselves, although within the context of an alternative community and lifestyle."

"Episode 3 is a high-point of the Life is Strange 2 season. The exciting twists and turns of the story is taken up another notch, and Sean & Daniel will never be the same again." said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. "We are proud of this episode and really excited to see the reactions of players after experiencing Episode 3!"

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGE, TWIN MIRROR), action (REMEMBER ME) and RPG (VAMPYR). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com



DONTNOD Entertainment

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com

ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr





About Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix External Studios is a London based development and publishing group that works with top development studios across the world, establishing new intellectual properties and developing new franchises within the umbrella of Square Enix Holdings. Square Enix External Studios have been responsible for multiple games including the Just Cause® and Life is Strange® series, as well as titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum® and Sleeping Dogs®.

About Square Enix Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal®. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 144 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 74 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

Life Is Strange 2 © 2018 Square Enix Ltd. All rights reserved.

Developed by DONTNOD Entertainment SARL.

LIFE IS STRANGE, SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. DONTNOD is a trademark of DONTNOD Entertainment SARL. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

