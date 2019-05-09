FUTUREN: FUTUREN will hold its Annual General Meeting on June 14, 2019



The shareholders of FUTUREN are hereby informed that the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting on:

Friday June 14, 2019 at 2 p.m.

at the Moulin de la Récense - 153, route de Coudoux

13122 Ventabren, France

On May 6, 2019 FUTUREN published in the Official List (BALO - Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) the preliminary notice to the Annual General Meeting that notably includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting.

All the documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be communicated, posted online and made available at the Company's administrative address, in compliance with the French legal and regulatory provisions.



About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 648 MW for its own account and for third parties.

CONTACT

Elodie Fiorini

Group Chief Financial Officer Tél: +33 (0)4 42 906 596

e.fiorini@futuren-group.com



French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,777,658.70

Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France

Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com

The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.

