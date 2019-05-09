sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,12 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1J097 ISIN: FR0011284991 Ticker-Symbol: T7H1 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUTUREN SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUTUREN SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,12
1,15
19:29
09.05.2019 | 18:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

FUTUREN: FUTUREN will hold its Annual General Meeting on June 14, 2019


The shareholders of FUTUREN are hereby informed that the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting on:

Friday June 14, 2019 at 2 p.m.

at the Moulin de la Récense - 153, route de Coudoux

13122 Ventabren, France

On May 6, 2019 FUTUREN published in the Official List (BALO - Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) the preliminary notice to the Annual General Meeting that notably includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting.

All the documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be communicated, posted online and made available at the Company's administrative address, in compliance with the French legal and regulatory provisions.


About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 648 MW for its own account and for third parties.

CONTACT

Elodie Fiorini
Group Chief Financial Officer		Tél: +33 (0)4 42 906 596
e.fiorini@futuren-group.com


French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,777,658.70

Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France

Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com

The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.

------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire