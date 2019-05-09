Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 2, 2019 to May 8, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily

volume

(number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 02.05.2019 265,799 49.5440 13,168,746 XPAR 02.05.2019 70,343 49.5437 3,485,052 BATE 02.05.2019 120,500 49.5420 5,969,811 CHIX 02.05.2019 60,500 49.5425 2,997,321 TRQX 03.05.2019 214,130 49.4315 10,584,767 XPAR 03.05.2019 61,000 49.4338 3,015,462 BATE 03.05.2019 91,000 49.4336 4,498,458 CHIX 03.05.2019 51,000 49.4328 2,521,073 TRQX 06.05.2019 425,336 48.0204 20,424,805 XPAR 06.05.2019 83,138 47.9777 3,988,770 BATE 06.05.2019 156,000 48.1043 7,504,271 CHIX 06.05.2019 66,000 48.1000 3,174,600 TRQX 07.05.2019 265,026 47.3486 12,548,610 XPAR 07.05.2019 30,000 47.4111 1,422,333 BATE 07.05.2019 78,000 47.2795 3,687,801 CHIX 07.05.2019 41,000 47.3443 1,941,116 TRQX 08.05.2019 145,820 46.8983 6,838,710 XPAR 08.05.2019 30,683 46.8822 1,438,487 BATE 08.05.2019 61,305 46.8945 2,874,867 CHIX 08.05.2019 30,631 46.8781 1,435,923 TRQX Total 2,347,211 48.3642 113,520,983

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

