DERICHEBOURG: Derichebourg Propreté & Services Associés continues its external growth momentum

Derichebourg Propreté & Services Associés, a subsidiary of DERICHEBOURG Multiservices, announces it has acquired 5 companies with a total revenue of 8.5 M€.

Derichebourg Propreté continues its external growth momentum through the purchase of 5 companies operating in Cleaning sector. These purchase, is line with the development strategy, will contribute to improve the network, as well as reinforce some specific know-how.

- On April 12th, 2019, purchase of ASP and ASP 85.

Located in Cholet (49) , ASP and ASP 85 had a 2 m€ revenue in 2018. Employee number is around 100. This acquisition will reinforce Derichebourg Propreté marketshare in Maine et Loire and Vendée, in particular with this new branch in Cholet.

- On april 19th, 2019, purchase of Net Services et DML.

Located in Oise (60) department, these companies had a 3.5 M€ revenue in 2018. Employee number is 180. Focus is on Tertiary sector.

- On May 9th, 2019, purchase of Aquitaine Nettoyage.

Aquitaine Nettoyage is located in Landes (40) department. With nearly 200 employees and a 3 M€ revenue in 2018, the company focuses on tertiary sector, mass retail stores, agri-food industry. This purchase adds to the network a branch in Pays de l'Adour.

These strategic acquisition, whose combined revenue is 8.5 M€ will strenghten Derichebourg Propreté's network in Ile de France, Maine et Loire and Vendée, and Landes. Derichebourg Propreté & Services associés is a major player, with 100 branches and 18,000 employees.

About Derichebourg

The Derichebourg group is a major player working for companies and local authorities on an international scale. It offers a comprehensive and intergrated range of services in two complementary business segments : environmental services (recycling, recovery, collection of household waste, urban cleaning, management of waste reception centers,etc.) and business services (cleaning, energy, temporary staff, aeronautics, etc.). The group is active in 13 countries on a continents. Number of employees is 39,400 worldwide. In 2018, the Derichebourg group's revenue amounted to €2.9 billion.

Derichebourg is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.

More information on : www.derichebourg.com (http://www.derichebourg.com)

Code ISIN : FR0000053381 - DBG

Derichebourg Propreté & Services Associés (http://hugin.info/143396/R/2244015/886068.pdf)



