Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS) was launched in 1989 and was one of the first emerging markets funds to be listed in the UK. It aims to deliver long-term capital growth through investing in emerging and frontier markets. The investment approach is bottom-up and patient, involving proprietary and bespoke research to build in-depth knowledge of companies, sectors and countries. Unconstrained by benchmark considerations, the diversified portfolio is meaningfully differentiated from the index and consists of the manager's highest-conviction stocks.

