JDC Group's digitalisation strategy is increasingly bearing fruit, as highlighted by the recent significant new contracts and the entry of a well-known financial services player into JDC's shareholder base as the largest investor. However, to accommodate the new clients, JDC had to make additional investments in FY18, which had a negative effect on group EBITDA and delayed the timing of breaking even at the net income level beyond FY18. However, the enlarged client base should help to improve revenue and earnings in FY19.

