Lloyd Fonds is accelerating its transformation into a leading asset manager in Germany with the proposed acquisition of highly regarded SPSW Capital. This follows the recent sales launch of its new business model, focused on open-end retail funds and targeting assets under management to exceed €5bn by 2023 (€1bn+ in 2019). While repositioning makes financials difficult to assess, this move gives reassurance as growth in assets under management is the stated driver of future earnings.

