Avid Technology, Inc. Soars on Strong Back-to-Back FinancialsAvid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) stock took a hit during the marketwide sell-off in December. Unfortunately, it was one of the few technology stocks that didn't enjoy the benefits of the supercharged January effect. The Avid Technology stock price was flat for the first two-and-a-half months of the year.Things changed, though, after the company reported strong fourth-quarter results in mid-March and equally as strong first-quarter results on May 6. AVID stock is up more than 90% since the start of the year and, thanks to a strong outlook, could easily double from current levels in the second.

