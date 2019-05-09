SV Advisory Group: Le-Vel Thrive Review - Legit Health Product or Snake Oil Scam?

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / Have you heard of Le-Vel? A relative newcomer to the direct sales scene, Le-Vel has managed to generate quite a bit of buzz in the few years it's been around. How much buzz? Well, it was founded in 2012, and by the end of its first year, it had generated $10 million. But $10 million was only the beginning. Within five years it had broken the $1 billion mark. And now, entering its seventh year, it isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

With this success also comes a certain level of visibility. That's good for the company, right? After all, direct sales businesses depend on word of mouth in order to move products. And with Le-Vel smashing records and taking the health-and-wellness industry by storm, they're certain to be able to leverage that fame to attract new customers and distributors (called promoters). More people buying and more people selling - it's the life blood of direct sales businesses.

But Le-Vel's meteoric success has got a lot of people wondering about the products they offer. Are they really the health solutions they're purported to be? Or are they just another batch of empty promises in a long line of direct-sales disappointments?

Well, let's see if you're interested in the objective truth, you've come to the right place. Let's take a look.

Le-Vel Thrive Products: What Are They?

The Core Le-Vel product offering is the Thrive brand. Le-Vel Thrive is a lifestyle plan that claims to help users 'experience and reach peak physical & mental levels.' To this end, customers enroll in an 8-week fitness system. Across two months, customers adopt a simple dietary regimen that includes supplement capsules, shakes, and something called Derma Fusion Technology (DFT; essentially a weight-loss patch).

When used in conjunction, the individual parts of the Thrive experience are supposed to promote effective weight management, improved cognitive performance, healthy joint function, heightened energy, optimal circulation, and more.

Miracle Cure?

Those are some pretty bold claims. But is Thrive a miracle cure?

Let's see what the company itself says. The Le-Vel website cautions that results 'can differ slightly from person to person,' and the associated Terms page provides a disclaimer that 'The Le-Vel product line is not intended to diagnose, cure, prevent or treat any illness, disease or disorder.'

So, no, Le-Vel Thrive is not a 'miracle cure.' And Le-Vel doesn't claim that it is. In fact, the company is fairly straightforward. They never call it a 'cure' for anything, and are sure to remind potential customers of this fact.

They're also quick to point out that their claims have not been validated by the FDA. That sounds bad. But then, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 'the FDA is not authorized to review dietary supplement products for safety and effectiveness before they are marketed.' However, the 'FDA can take dietary supplements off the market if they are found to be unsafe or if the claims on the products are false and misleading.' So even though the FDA has not validated Le-Vel Thrive claims, it also hasn't seen any need to intervene. As such, it's safe to assume that Thrive products may be effective in the way Le-Vel claims.

But if the claims are valid, how exactly does Thrive help users look and feel better? To answer that question, let's take a look at some of the ingredients.

Take Your Vitamins

Thrive capsules, shakes, and DFT patches really aren't snake oil. They actually contain specific formulas incorporating a variety of vitamins, minerals, enzymes, amino acids, probiotics, etc. - all things that your body needs. They also incorporate a variety of tea and coffee extracts, which means that the energy boost users feel could just be a good old caffeine high. But whatever the case, it looks like Le-Vel thrive really is providing users with premium nutrition.

On the other hand, there are other ways to give your body the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients it needs, and a fully balanced diet (under the direction of a trained nutritionist) would likely net you similar results offered by Le-Vel Thrive. It's up to you to decide whether the Le-Vel 8-week program is the more effective, convenient option.

And that's where Le-Vel Thrive reviews come in handy.

What Are Users Saying?

There's no two ways around it; Le-Vel Thrive garners mostly positive reviews. In addition to the Thrive reviews found on the Le-Vel website, a little bit of internet snooping and Facebook stalking will give you hundreds of personal accounts detailing the Thrive experience. And while there are certainly neigh-sayers and unhappy ex-customers among your findings, you may be surprised at just how affirmative most people's personal experiences with Thrive actually are. You'll hear stories about weight loss, improved focus, enhanced fitness, etc.

Could each of these reviews be biased? Could they all originate from distributors hoping to promote the products that they're selling?

Absolutely they could. So how can you determine for yourself if Le-Vel is worth you time?

Only One Way to Find Out...

Well, beyond actually trying the product for yourself, there's really no way to be sure. The good news is that there's nothing harmful in the Thrive ingredient list, and with all of the vitamins and minerals it gives you, it might just help you look and feel better.

