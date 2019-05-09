SV Advisory Group: How To Get A Deal On Your Next Car From the Mercedes Benz Salesman Of The Year Michael Nekava AKA Mikey Mercedes

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / From one of the best salesmen in the country and salesperson of the year for the last thirteen consecutive years at Helms Bros Inc, a Mercedes Benz dealership in Queens New York. The salesperson started from sweeping the floors to working with local business owners to Fortune 500 CEO tycoons.

Shazir Mucklai had the chance to exclusively interview Michael Nekava and get his take on how to get the best deal on your car: Here are his 5 tips

1. Just go with the flow.

Mikey says, too often consumers go in with a predetermined, exact layout of what they want, this can be detrimental. The road map that the client may have drawn prior to their arrival always needs updating. Being open-minded and flexible and willing to go with the flow, will benefit the client tremendously. When the dealership works with you on pricing, and challenges, such as your trade-in value, your lease commitment fees, your credit, and overall deal, the dealership may have ways to assist you - if you assist them. Allowing the dealership to navigate your deal with you, will help both parties reach a win.

Providing multiple color choices, advising more than one configuration of features, being receptive to floor or demo models, will widen the spectrum and you may be able to find the needle in the haystack deal of a lifetime. Avoid telling the dealer you want to wait for the car, rather offering them your credit card and license and tell them you are ready to make a deal today. Dealers and sales professionals will be more creative and aggressive if they know they are closing a deal.

2. 'We sell to people we like'

This one is so underrated, we have all heard the expression before, people only buy from who they like. This is also true in the reverse, the dealer really only wants to go the extra mile with people that we like. Yeah, that's a secret, we only want to work with people that we get along with, sympathize with, admire, and truly inhibit good vibes.

Unfortunately dealing with the public, the downfalls can be stressful and dealers are exposed to this more often than other industries. Mikey says when you come in, get on our good side, first things first, let us both appreciate each other, this is a magical ingredient in getting a great deal. Mikey recalls one specific client who is tougher to deal with than most typical clients, yet the client does something that can offset his difficult demeanor, he brings a Starbucks Cappuccino, that thing costs him $ 3.00. This tiny gesture is so tremendous on starting off on the right footing. Mikey says I will bend over backward for him. It's that little gesture that goes so far above and beyond, Mikey suggests do something for the place of business that you are going to go into, bring something, do you give out promos? Pens? Free hats? Bring it with you, cost you nothing. Nice to meet you, My name is John I'm with ABC business here are some of my cards and hats, I would love to do business with you, we also give kickbacks, start off the conversation, get it going in the right direction. Then we are going to start to mesh, then I am going to help you, 10x more than what you just gave me. The $3 coffee, I am going to save you $3,000.00.

3. Give the dealer a reason

Give the dealer ammunition. As a salesperson, we need ammunition to go to management to justify what we need to accomplish. You want the dealer to lose profit to complete your transaction? You insist on a price that does not exist in our business model; well give us something to go to battle with to our managers.

Too often clients just say 'You're too high', 'I can get it for cheaper', or just leave us in the dark. Don't leave us in the dark, give us a blueprint. Simply, if I have something to go to my management with, then, sure enough, we are gonna start talking business. If the client is looking at the sky, answering emails, picking up calls, and standoffish, the dealer will lose interest. Mikey advises bring documents, bring some printouts, bring a quote from another dealership, bring an email from another dealership, bring a marketing campaign. Bring something that we can dissect, anything that we can utilize, to try to match and beat, show management, restructure, all for your better deal in the end.

4. Send the dealers exactly what you want

'If you really, truly cannot go to the dealership and handle yourself in a normal dealership environment, then there is definitely power in the art of blind copy emails. Compose an email to yourself, blind copy 5 dealerships. Now all you need to do is go onto each dealer's website, look for the salesperson that's somewhat competent, cut and paste their email into your blank copy, do this for as many dealerships as you deem necessary. Compose a simple email that's direct, clean and does not offer a reply that's going to be time-consuming, such as 'well what color do you want', 'well how much money did you want down'. Spell it all out for the dealer! If you're looking to lease a car, just tell them the terms, I'm looking for a 3 year, 12000 miles, total out of pocket expense, all included in $2500. Give them that number so they don't have room to play with the numbers. Give them the term, give them the miles, give them a type of vehicle and let them know you won't accept anything more than MSRP, X which could be $50,000 and I won't accept anything below $ 48000 MSRP. And it has to have X options, the colors you are open to, and write something real like - I am sorry I am emailing it to you, unfortunately, I work nights and I sleep during the day. Any story that makes it necessary for the salesmen to say ahha I gotta email this guy. So you'll have 5 responses, you'll just find the one that has the best deal. And then you can take that best deal and walk into a dealership and use that as ammunition for number 3.'

5. Don't leave money on the table

'Number 5, Hidden money. Mikey says often clients visit the dealership with a lease return and always return the vehicles with more concentration on return fees. Very few explore hidden equity. I want you to stay with me and follow this process. Your leased vehicle, if there are no months left, 3 months left, or even one year left, that vehicle has two things that go for it at all times. One is a value, its worth something, let's call that X. For the second thing going for it is a dealer payoff, that's the amount the dealer needs to pay to own your vehicle, let's call that Y.A.

At an estimated 10 percent of the time, your value of the vehicle X is greater than what the dealer has to pay off Y. You are walking around with money that you don't know about. So before you negotiate any deals, simply research the value of your vehicle trading wholesale actively in the market place. You will need to call your bank, who you make your payments to, and find out the dealer payoff. This last step is important because the dealer payoff is different than what you see on your bill every month. The value that the dealership pays without sales tax, which can be thousands in savings. Those two values when compared can often show that you are driving a car that is worth more than what the bank needs to satisfy your contract. You have hidden money that you're not even using in negotiations. So remember, research your value, you may have money hidden.'

