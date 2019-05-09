Livescribe Introduces Next-generation Aegir Smartpens with New Plug-in for Microsoft Office and Cross-platform Companion Applications

New smartpen designs, including Blue Dolphin and Black Dolphin Professional Edition, are available in special value-added bundles

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Livescribe, the global leader in digital writing and smartpen technology, today introduces its next-generation Aegir smartpen, now available in two new designs - Blue Dolphin and an exclusive Black Dolphin Professional edition. The smartpens, slim as a traditional ballpoint pen but loaded with powerful technology, are powered by the performance-enhanced Livescribe+ Apps for Mobile and a new Desktop application. The solution also features a new Livescribe plug-in for Microsoft Office. The plug-in increases productivity and efficiency by allowing users to print any document with the Livescribe dot pattern, which when used with Aegir pens, will enable mark-up and annotation.

While research shows that handwriting notes instead of typing them improves information retention and creativity, it's also true that handwritten notes on traditional paper often get lost, damaged, or can be difficult to read. Livescribe Smartpens, in combination with its cross-platform applications, help to overcome these traditional challenges by instantly digitizing handwritten notes and making them available across multiple devices. Notes can then be retained, archived and easily shared in multiple formats. In addition to ten hours of battery life, the smartpens and Livescribe+ application also include the following features and benefits:

Print documents with Livescribe's dot pattern - Aegir users can print Word documents or PowerPoint slides using the Livescribe plug-in and a color laser printer. Any notes, comments or annotations made on the printouts will be synced into the master document when the smartpen is connected to the computer.

Pencasts - Capture audio while writing using the Livescribe+ mobile app to add voice to your notes. Tap anywhere on your notes to play back audio from that exact moment in time, as many times as you need to hear it. These interactive notes, known as Pencasts, provide more depth to your notes by syncing recorded audio to everything that was written when it was written. Pencasts can be shared as interactive PDF files or videos, which can be easily played back to recreate key moments.

Handwriting made searchable - The Livescribe+ app helps users search through their handwritten notes by keyword for quick and easy reference, even from notes taken weeks or months before. Its tagging feature helps to group notes and stay organized.

Storage & Sharing Support - the Aegir smartpen's internal memory allows it to store up to 1200 pages of handwritten notes. When connected to the Livescribe+ App, notes are seamlessly transferred and digitized. Notes can be shared as Text, PDF, Image, Vector or automatically synced with the cloud (Dropbox/Google Drive/ OneNote/Evernote).

Designs for everyone's style - whether you're a diligent student, a creative type or a business professional, Livescribe has a pen for you. In addition to the existing designs and colors that are popular with students, Aegir now comes in blue as well. Professionals may prefer the new Black Dolphin form for its sleek and sophisticated matte black styling.

aDNA stickers - This unique solution, included with all education and professional smartpen bundles, enables users to personalize each sticker and make any surface interactive. This interactive content can then be consumed and shared by downloading the free ADNA Discovery app.

"We are excited to announce the availability of our new Aegir smartpens and especially the enhanced performance of our Livescribe+ apps. These innovations enable us to continue strengthening our offering for the education, creative and professional markets," said Joonhee Won, CEO at Anoto. "We believe that our new solutions, including the plug-in for Microsoft Office, will empower users to enjoy better retention, collaboration, and productivity."

The Livescribe+ app for Android is available for download today and the iOS and Windows Desktop Apps will be available for download on May 15. The macOS Desktop App will be available later this month.

The affordable new smartpens can be pre-ordered now and will be available for purchase in North America, Europe, Oceania, and South Korea next week and in other international markets subsequently. Pricing starts at $99.95 for the standard edition. Education bundles, which include the standard edition Aegir smartpen, two Livescribe lined notebooks and aDNA stickers, are available for $109.95. Professional edition bundles including the professional edition smartpen, a lined journal and aDNA stickers, are available for $119.95. For Educational pricing, contact our education store. To obtain bulk pricing or inquire about reseller opportunities, contact us.

The new Aegir smartpens and accessories can be purchased by visiting our online store (US customers) or Amazon (global), with other retail locations being added soon.

About Livescribe

Through its line of award-winning smartpens, Livescribe brings notes, words and ideas to life. Livescribe smartpens make it easy to connect paper and pen to the digital world and fundamentally change the way people capture, access and share what they write, draw and hear. Livescribe's family of smartpens includes the Aegir smartpen, Echo smartpen and the Livescribe 3 smartpen. Livescribe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anoto Group AB.

About Anoto Group AB

Anoto is a publicly-held Swedish technology company known globally for its innovation in producing information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. Having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software, it is a global leader in digital writing and drawing solutions. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world.

More recently, Anoto has expanded to become a cloud-based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology. This technology provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analog inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto's four solutions: CAIT - the world's only AI solution for offline education; ACE - Anoto's enhanced enterprise forms solutions; aDNA - Anoto's secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson - Anoto's biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT. Join our communities on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

