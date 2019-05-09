The "World Dental Oral Health Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The World Dental and Oral Health Congress is the premier occasion intended for International Dental and Oral well-being experts that brings together a unique and international mix of experts, researchers and decision makers both from academia and industry across the globe to encourage the dispersal and use of exploration discoveries identified with oral well-being and the collaborations in the middle of oral and systemic well-being.
The gathering welcomes members from every university, clinical test foundations and symptomatic organizations to contribute their expedition rendezvous on all parts of this rapidly spreading field and subsequently, giving a demonstration of the most contemporary dental procedures.
Why Attend the Dental and Oral Health Congress?
- Update new skills knowledge trending towards next generation dentistry
- Network with the entire Dental and Oral Health Event Ecosystem
- Great Location for International Branding
- Bigger and better than ever before
- Global Networking Event in London
- A brand new venue in the epicenter of Dental and Oral Health Event
- High Quality International Audience
- An unbeatable Senior Level Speaker Line-Up
The World Dental Oral Congress 2019 attracts global attendees including leading Dental Surgeons, Practitioners, Researchers, Professors, Students, Key Opinion Leaders like CEOs, Directors, Chief Medical Officers and all from the following Dental Fraternity:
- Endodontics
- Prosthodontics
- Pediatric dentistry
- Periodontics
- Oral-maxillofacial surgery
- Dento-maxillofacial radiology
- Oral pathology
- Oral medicine
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- Orthodontics
- Preventive dentistry
- Venture Capitalist
Agenda:
- Registration Refreshments
- Inauguration Welcome Speech
- Keynote: State of the Art Adult Orthodontics: Aesthetic
- Appliances and Goals by Dr Cesare Luzi Dr. Emese Szab
- Keynote: Minimally Invasive Dentistry by Prof Avijit Bannerjee, Kings College London
- Keynote: Photofunctionalization of Implant Bio-materials to improve their Integration by Dr Marco Roy
- 3 Course Lunch Buffet Exhibition Poster Viewing
- Keynote: Zygomatic Implantology by Dr Andrea Tedesco
- Keynote: Cosmetic Dentistry by Dr Rogieh Ilaty
- Keynote: Lingual Orthodontics by Dr Sanjay Labh
Speakers
Dr Sana Farista
- Key Speaker in Laser Dentistry
Dr. Hctor J. Rodr
- Periodontics
Dr Amit Patel BDS MS
- University of Birmingham School of Dentistry
Dr Rogieh Ilaty
- The WELBECK
Dr Linda Greenwall B
- Practice Owner and Founder Dental Wellness Trust
Dr Nikhil Sharma
- 3D Ortho Solutions
Dr Cesare Luzi
- Studio Luzi
Professor Avijit Ban
- King's College L
Prof. Sanjay Labh
- Institute of Lingual Orthodontics, India
