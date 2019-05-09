Captis Intelligence Teams Up With ADT to Expand Distribution of Its I-4 Crime Solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / Captis Intelligence, a leading provider of I-4 crime solutions (Intelligence, Information, Investigation, Identification) today announced that it has signed an agreement with ADT as a reseller of its pioneering I-4 technology. This latest agreement with ADT continues the Company's rapid expansion of its distribution channels.

ADT continues to expand its product portfolio and geographic reach to serve enterprise customers. The Captis I-4 system will be part of ADT's expanded offerings to its retail and national account customers and will be supported by Captis' corporate office located in Los Angeles.

The announcement comes in the wake of a major acceleration in growth for Captis which has recently signed a number of Fortune 500 clients to national contracts involving thousands of locations. The rapid growth, in large part, can be attributed to Captis' innovative product platform comprised of several industry-first solutions.

'As our customers' security needs continue to grow and evolve, we are constantly looking to add new technologies to our portfolio to meet those evolving needs,' said Rex Gillette, Vice President of Retail Sales for ADT.

Aligning with Captis will provide ADT access to the powerful I-4 system which unifies several industry-first technologies within 4 categories of Intelligence, Information, Investigation, and Identification. Features such as PRISM (Protective Research & Investigation in Social Media), and Solveacrime.com access, are just a few of the solutions that make up the Captis I-4 cloud-based system.

'We have strategically pursued specific market verticals with significant partners who share our vision and have a high level of expertise,' stated Kirk Brown, Vice President of Business Development with Captis Intelligence. 'ADT is a leading provider in the electronic security and alarm market and we are excited to partner with them.'

For more information on Captis Intelligence, please visit www.captisintelligence.com.

For more information on ADT Commercial, please visit www.adt.com/commercial.

About Captis Intelligence

Captis Intelligence's I-4 platform (Intelligence, Information, Investigation, Identification) provides an advanced cloud-based system for public and private sector applications. Captis unifies situational awareness, geographic crime intelligence, social media investigation, subject identification, criminal databases, access to solveacrime.com, and secured information exchange portals for neighboring businesses and law enforcement. A global innovator, Captis is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in London and Singapore. Captis was founded on the principle of innovation and remains at the forefront of pioneering I-4 crime prevention/suspect identification technologies.

SOURCE: Captis Intelligence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541264/Captis-Intelligence-Teams-Up-With-ADT-to-Expand-Distribution-of-Its-I-4-Crime-Solutions