International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, today announced the publication of its 2018 Sustainability Report: Toward a Circular Future. The report highlights IFF's accomplishments in embedding circular economy principles throughout the business and covers the Company's achievements in leveraging sustainable practices within its global footprint.

Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO, said: "The work that our employees have accomplished to ensure we continue to excel at our environmental goals is extraordinary. From our value chain to our leadership team, we have dedicated ourselves to creating a circular economy we can be proud of."

Having surpassed its 2020 goals for greenhouse gas emissions (goal 25%, actual 33.8%), water (goal 50%, actual 68.2%) and hazardous waste (goal 25%, actual 42.1%) in 2017, the Company launched EcoEffective+ in 2018, which includes a science-based reduction target for greenhouse gas emissions, as its next generation of environmental goals.

Focusing on the platforms of Positive Principles, Sensational People and Regenerative Products, the report demonstrates IFF's consistent progress with ambitious business and sustainability initiatives intended to create value for all its stakeholders.

Key highlights include:

Named A list for CDP Climate Change for the fourth consecutive year; Earned "A" for Water Security for the first time

Listed on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies, Euronext Vigeo's World 120 Index and FTSE4Good Developed Market Index

Named a finalist in The Circulars, the world's premier circular economy award program

Announced company-wide Diversity Inclusion vision and mission

Piloted blockchain technology as a tool for ingredient traceability

Achieved the industry's first FairWild-certified flavor or fragrance ingredient commercially available, globally

Launched a patchouli initiative to support smallholder farmers in Indonesia

Completed the Vetiver Together pilot program assisting 450 small-scale vetiver farmers in southern Haiti to increase food security and income diversification while supporting women's empowerment efforts and environmental conservation

"With the launch of EcoEffective+ last year, we embraced more robust targets for emission reductions, zero waste to landfill and water stewardship," said Greg Yep, EVP and Chief Scientific and Sustainability Officer. "This roadmap will take us to 2025 and will help us support customers and stakeholders to achieve their own sustainability goals. A true partner, we are excited to collaborate with others to help safeguard our world and create a sustainable future."

To read IFF's 2018 Sustainability Report visit iff.com/sustain and use SustainxIFF to follow the conversation on our social channels.

