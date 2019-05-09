The "Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European electric vehicle battery management system market was valued at USD 791.03 million in 2018, and it is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 21.27% during the forecast period (2019 2024).

In vehicles, the battery management system is primarily used for managing and protecting the cells in a battery pack. Safe and optimum use of the energy stored is highly essential in a vehicle battery pack, due to the growing electrification in vehicles. Factors, such as the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems and growing consumption of rechargeable batteries in consumer electronics, coupled with technical advancements, are aiding the market's growth significantly.

Features, like start/stop, electric power steering, and electric braking systems have increased the power load on the battery. Therefore, prioritizing all these electrical loads on a scale from comfort to safety level has been a major issue in the vehicle electric system. Therefore, the intelligent battery management system (IBMS) has been gaining attention among the automobile manufacturers, which aided its adoption across the world.

Companies are primarily focused on entering into international deals, as well as are heavily investing in R&D projects. For instance, Ficosa, a Spain-based company, signed five important contracts for the battery management system. The orders placed by Tier II companies are valued at USD 233.35 million, and are expected to be deployed in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

