Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders. A total of 244,128,107 Common Shares or 75.56% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business other than the shareholder proposal. Voting results were as follows for the items of business addressed at the meeting:
a. Election of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes FOR
|Nominee
|Votes FOR
|Scott B. Bonham
|98.26%
|William A. Ruh
|98.00%
|Peter G. Bowie
|99.78%
|Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera
|98.05%
|Mary S. Chan
|99.49%
|Donald J. Walker
|99.93%
|Dr. Kurt J. Lauk
|99.74%
|Lisa S. Westlake
|99.93%
|Robert F. MacLellan
|78.52%
|William L. Young
|98.08%
|Cynthia A. Niekamp
|99.87%
b. Other Items of Business
|Item
|Votes FOR
|Reappointment of Deloitte
|99.76%
|Say on Pay
|84.27%
|Shareholder Proposal
|7.79%
Based on the voting results, each of the 11 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna's independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Finally, the shareholder proposal was rejected by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.
(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.
Appendix "A"
VOTING RESULTS - 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld/Against
#
%
#
%
|Elect Scott B. Bonham as Director
|223,883,870
|98.26
|3,954,062
|1.74
|Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director
|227,330,563
|99.78
|507,369
|0.22
|Elect Mary S. Chan as Director
|226,682,905
|99.49
|1,155,026
|0.51
|Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director
|227,236,140
|99.74
|601,792
|0.26
|Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director
|178,908,214
|78.52
|48,929,718
|21.48
|Elect Cynthia A. Niekamp as Director
|227,533,201
|99.87
|304,730
|0.13
|Elect William A. Ruh as Director
|223,279,152
|98.00
|4,558,780
|2.00
|Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director
|223,389,757
|98.05
|4,448,176
|1.95
|Elect Donald J. Walker as Director
|227,674,873
|99.93
|163,058
|0.07
|Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director
|227,669,997
|99.93
|167,935
|0.07
|Elect William L. Young as Director
|223,468,616
|98.08
|4,369,316
|1.92
|Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors
|243,541,983
|99.76
|579,458
|0.24
|Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|191,996,600
|84.27
|35,841,324
|15.73
|Shareholder Proposal
|17,750,083
|7.79
|210,087,818
|92.21