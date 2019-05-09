sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,31 Euro		-5,505
-11,51 %
WKN: 868610 ISIN: CA5592224011 Ticker-Symbol: MGA 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,514
42,942
09.05.
42,525
42,795
09.05.
09.05.2019 | 23:05
(8 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders. A total of 244,128,107 Common Shares or 75.56% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business other than the shareholder proposal. Voting results were as follows for the items of business addressed at the meeting:

a. Election of Directors

Nominee
Votes FORNomineeVotes FOR
Scott B. Bonham98.26%William A. Ruh98.00%
Peter G. Bowie99.78%Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera98.05%
Mary S. Chan99.49%Donald J. Walker99.93%
Dr. Kurt J. Lauk99.74%Lisa S. Westlake99.93%
Robert F. MacLellan78.52%William L. Young98.08%
Cynthia A. Niekamp99.87%

b. Other Items of Business

Item
Votes FOR
Reappointment of Deloitte99.76%
Say on Pay84.27%
Shareholder Proposal7.79%

Based on the voting results, each of the 11 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna's independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Finally, the shareholder proposal was rejected by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com ¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Director of Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.631.5396

OUR BUSINESS .

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.

Appendix "A"

VOTING RESULTS - 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Withheld/Against


#

%

#

%
Elect Scott B. Bonham as Director223,883,87098.263,954,0621.74
Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director227,330,56399.78507,3690.22
Elect Mary S. Chan as Director226,682,90599.491,155,0260.51
Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director227,236,14099.74601,7920.26
Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director178,908,21478.5248,929,71821.48
Elect Cynthia A. Niekamp as Director227,533,20199.87304,7300.13
Elect William A. Ruh as Director223,279,15298.004,558,7802.00
Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director223,389,75798.054,448,1761.95
Elect Donald J. Walker as Director227,674,87399.93163,0580.07
Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director227,669,99799.93167,9350.07
Elect William L. Young as Director223,468,61698.084,369,3161.92
Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors243,541,98399.76579,4580.24
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation191,996,60084.2735,841,32415.73
Shareholder Proposal17,750,0837.79210,087,81892.21


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)