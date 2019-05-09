Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders. A total of 244,128,107 Common Shares or 75.56% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business other than the shareholder proposal. Voting results were as follows for the items of business addressed at the meeting:

a. Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes FOR Nominee Votes FOR Scott B. Bonham 98.26% William A. Ruh 98.00% Peter G. Bowie 99.78% Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera 98.05% Mary S. Chan 99.49% Donald J. Walker 99.93% Dr. Kurt J. Lauk 99.74% Lisa S. Westlake 99.93% Robert F. MacLellan 78.52% William L. Young 98.08% Cynthia A. Niekamp 99.87%

b. Other Items of Business

Item

Votes FOR Reappointment of Deloitte 99.76% Say on Pay 84.27% Shareholder Proposal 7.79%

Based on the voting results, each of the 11 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna's independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Finally, the shareholder proposal was rejected by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com ¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Director of Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.631.5396

OUR BUSINESS .

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.

Appendix "A"

VOTING RESULTS - 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS