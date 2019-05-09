The Navigators Group, Inc.: Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn., May 09, 2019) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on June 4, 2019 to the Company's stockholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2019.



About Navigators

The Navigators Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NAVG) is a global specialty insurance holding company. We provide customized insurance solutions designed to protect clients from the complex risks they face. For 45 years, Navigators has added value for broker partners and their clients-both in underwriting and in claims-through the depth and quality of our technical and industry expertise. Industries we serve include maritime, construction, energy, environmental, professional services and life sciences. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Navigators has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Asia.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Whenever used in this release, the words "estimate," "expect," "believe" or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are derived from information that we currently have and assumptions that we make. We cannot assure that results that we anticipate will be achieved, since results may differ materially because of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that we face. Please refer to Navigators' most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a description of Navigators' business and the important factors that may affect that business. Navigators undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.