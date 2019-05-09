Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - On May 3, 2019, Jiansong Gong, (the "Purchaser") completed the purchase from Renny Bidinot (the "Vendor") of the Vendor's 10,000,000 issued and outstanding fully paid and non-assessable common shares of Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc.

The Vendor also assigned and transferred to the Purchaser the rights of the Vendor to 5,000,000 common shares held in escrow pursuant to an escrow agreement dated June 14, 2018.

For further information, please contact:



Jiansong Gong

Phone Number: 86 133 1180 5890

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44698