Tern PLC Tern PLC: Tern to present at Mello 2019 09-May-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST 9 May 2019 *Tern Plc (the "Company", or "Tern")* *Tern to present at Mello 2019* Tern Plc, (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that its management team will be attending the Mello 2019 investor conference taking place on 16 and 17 May 2019 at the Clayton Hotel Chiswick, Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5RY. Al Sisto, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Payne, Finance Director, will host a stand on Thursday, 16th May and will be presenting to delegates at 2pm on that day. For further information on the Mello London conference, please visit the event website https://melloevents.com/event/ [1] Enquiries: +-------------------------------------+------------------------+ |*Tern Plc* |via Newgate | | |Communications | |Al Sisto/Sarah Payne | | +-------------------------------------+------------------------+ | |Tel: 020 3328 5656 | |*Allenby Capital* | | | | | |(Nomad and joint broker) | | | | | |David Worlidge/Alex Brearley/Graham | | |Bell | | +-------------------------------------+------------------------+ | | | |*Whitman Howard* |Tel: 020 7659 1234 | | | | |(Joint broker) | | | | | |Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness | | +-------------------------------------+------------------------+ | | | |*Newgate Communications* |Tel: 020 3757 6880 | | | | |Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman | | +-------------------------------------+------------------------+ Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 808819 09-May-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4403c92209fae93b35462c329bb6db80&application_id=808819&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

