Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 08-May-2019 / 16:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Franklin's Gardens, Weedon Road, Northampton NN5 5BG on Wednesday, 8 May 2019 at which 41 shareholders or their representatives were present. The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- Resolution Shares % for Shares % against Abstain/ Against Votes Withheld( 2) For (1) 197,278,529 99.99 28,129 0.01 4,958,436 1) To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2018. 195,676,339 97.09 5,862,852 2.91 725,902 2) To approve the directors' remunerati on report. 202,264,981 100.00 0 0.00 114 3) To declare a final dividend of 31.5 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2018. 197,212,199 97.50 5,050,726 2.50 2,169 4) To re-elect Ruth Anderson as a director. 199,105,679 98.44 3,157,859 1.56 1,557 5) To re-elect John Carter as a director. 196,292,798 97.05 5,970,739 2.95 1,557 6) To re-elect Stuart Chambers as a director. 175,557,291 86.81 26,685,37 13.19 22,430 4 7) To re-elect Coline McConville as a director. 197,122,944 97.81 4,422,525 2.19 719,624 8) To re-elect Pete Redfern as a director. 195,784,637 96.80 6,477,994 3.20 2,464 9) To re-elect Christophe r Rogers as a director. 197,871,156 97.83 4,391,770 2.17 2,169 10) To re-elect John Rogers as a director. 197,161,208 97.48 5,102,330 2.52 1,557 11) To re-elect Alan Williams as a director. 201,325,883 99.54 938,271 0.46 940 12) To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company. 202,044,207 99.89 219,832 0.11 1,056 13) To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remunerati on of the auditor. 172,042,117 85.06 30,222,25 14.94 726 2 14) To authorise the directors to allot securities . 184,980,726 91.46 17,283,34 8.54 1,021 8 15) To authorise the directors to allot securities free from Pre-emptio n (Special Resolution ). 189,958,019 93.92 12,306,96 6.08 114 2 16) To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days notice (Special Resolution ). 201,239,629 99.61 781,362 0.39 33,727 17) To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares (Special Resolution ). Notes (1) Includes discretionary votes (2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection. In the case of queries, please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary 01604 685910 ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: ROM TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8558 EQS News ID: 808911 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2019 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)