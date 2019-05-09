Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Voltalia SA Voltalia launches the construction works of France's biggest battery storage system 09-May-2019 / 17:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the start of the construction of the Mana Stockage facility in French Guiana, not far from the Savanes des Pères project -currently under construction- within the Toco storage complex. This complex represents France's largest battery storage system. "Battery storage is a nascent market: it represented less than 1% of the renewables market in 2018. With the drop in batteries prices, but also in the cost of other storage technologies, the sector will experience a fast and sustainable growth. Active in the market since 2017, we continue to build an expertise on both small and large storage capacities, a strategy which will open up many opportunities" declares Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. Launch of the construction of a second storage project in French Guiana for Voltalia Voltalia launches the construction of Mana Stockage, a new project made of two storage units using batteries, for a total installed capacity of 10 MW and a usable capacity of 11.3 MWh. Main winner of the French Commission for Energy Regulation (Acronym: CRE) call for projects in 2018, Mana Stockage represents 90% of the storage capacity awarded for French Guiana. Voltalia expert teams designed the project and will also manage its construction and maintenance. This equipment will benefit from a 10-year remuneration contract starting from the commissioning of the facility, expected early 2020. A storage solution, serving the grid. and final consumers The two storage units will address two different issues and came with a precise set of technical specifications and corresponding sizing and design. The first unit (5 MW/4 MWh) will be used to regulate the frequency of the network: by discharging stored electricity on the network when there is a drop in frequency, due to lower production or a rise in consumption, it will enable the grid operator to stabilize the grid's frequency. The second unit (5 MW/7.3 MWh) will be used for daily arbitrage: by storing electricity produced when it is abundant and releasing it during peak consumption in the evening, it will enable to decrease the cost of electricity for the grid operator. In total, the CRE estimated that the 11 projects retained will enable to avoid more than EUR370 million in extra production costs over the next 25 years. The Toco storage complex Before the Mana Stockage project, the complex has harboured the Savane des Pères project. Currently under construction[1] with a commissioning scheduled in the second semester of 2019, Savanes des Pères couples a 2.6 MW / 2.9 MWh battery system and a 3.8 MW solar plant. In total, the Toco complex offers a 12.6 MW / 14.2 MWh installed capacity. A differentiating expertise on storage, serving small grids and isolated sites As for all technologies it masters, Voltalia is present throughout the entire value chain of the project, from development to operation and maintenance. With two facilities now under construction in French Guiana, 2019 witnesses an acceleration of the Group's activities in the storage segment. These competencies are particularly useful for projects in isolated sites or small grids, which Voltalia is currently developing in emerging countries. About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities, with a total capacity of 921 MW either in operation or construction. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With 550 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Press Contact: J. Jullia Lauzon +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Press release of January 17, 2019 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UXYEOMVRPI [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 809499 End of Announcement EQS News Service 809499 09-May-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=809499&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5efc0e6a4162a2fb1a2ce6e45af9a4ae&application_id=809499&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2019 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)