Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Mosenergo (AOMD) PJSC Mosenergo: The annual General meeting of shareholders will be held on June 13, 2019 07-May-2019 / 16:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE ************* May 7, 2019 The annual General meeting of shareholders of PJSC «Mosenergo» will be held on June 13, 2019 The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» decided to convene the annual General meeting of shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on 13 June, 2019. May 19, 2019 is the date on which persons entitled to attend meeting will be determined. The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» approved the following agenda of the annual General meeting of shareholders: 1. Approval of the annual report of PJSC «Mosenergo». 2. Approval of annual financial statements of PJSC «Mosenergo». 3. Distribution of profit (including payment (declaration) of dividends) and losses of PJSC «Mosenergo» based on the results of FY2018. 4. Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo». 5. Election of members of the audit Commission of PJSC «Mosenergo». 6. Approval of the auditor of PJSC «Mosenergo». 7. Regarding remunerations and compensations payments to PJSC «Mosenergo» members of Board of Directors. 8. Regarding approval of PJSC « Mosenergo» new edition of the Charter. 9. Regarding the approval of the new edition of internal documents regulating activity of bodies of PJSC «Mosenergo». 10. Regarding participation of PJSC «Mosenergo» in financial and industrial groups, associations and other associations of commercial organizations. 11. Consent to enter into interested party transactions. The Board of Directors took note of the annual financial statements of PJSC «Mosenergo» for FY2018 and recommended the annual General meeting of shareholders to approve the following distribution of profits for FY2018. Of the total amount of the balance sheet profit of PJSC «Mosenergo» for FY2018 in the amount of 23 billion 770 million 274 thousand 179 rubles, the Board of Directors recommended that the shareholders should pay dividends - 8 billion 319 million 501 thousand 718 rubles, leave at the disposal of the Company - 15 billion 450 million 772 thousand 461 rubles. The annual General meeting of shareholders of PJSC Mosenergo was recommended to make a decision on payment of dividends on ordinary shares of the Company for the results of FY2018 in the amount of 0.21004 rubles per share (at the end of FY2017 dividends amounted to 0.16595 rubles per share). Shareholders were recommended to determine the date of drawing up the list of persons entitled to receive dividends on ordinary shares of PJSC Mosenergo by the results of FY2018 - July 2, 2019 (as at the end of the operating day). The Board of Directors recommended the General meeting of shareholders to approve the limited liability Company «Financial and accounting consultants» (LLC «FBK») as an auditor performing audit of accounting and consolidated financial statements of the Company for FY2019. The tender for the selection of the authorized audit company for the provision of services for the audit of financial statements prepared under IFRS and RAS standards for the needs of PJSC «Mosenergo» was held in the manner prescribed by the Federal law of April 5, 2013 No. 44-FZ «On the contract system in the procurement of goods, works and services for state and municipal needs». Reference PJSC «Mosenergo» is the largest territorial generating company in Russia. The installed electric capacity of Mosenergo power plants is 12.8 thousand MW, the thermal capacity is 43 thousand Gcal. The company's power plants supply over 60% of the electricity consumed in the Moscow region and provide about 90% of Moscow's heat needs (excluding the connected territories). The authorized capital of PJSC «Mosenergo» is 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 rubles and is divided into 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 (one) ruble each. The main shareholders are Gazprom energoholding LLC (53.50% share in the authorized capital of the Company) and the city of Moscow represented by the Department of urban property of the city of Moscow (26.45%). Ownership of other legal entities and individuals - 20.05%. PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT OF PJSC «MOSENERGO» Phone: (495) 957-19-57, ext. 2282, 2290 Fax: (495) 957-37-99 ?-mail: press-centre@mosenergo.ru Website: www.mosenergo.ru ISIN: US0373763087, RU0008958863 Category Code: NOA TIDM: AOMD Sequence No.: 8535 EQS News ID: 808141 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2019 17:09 ET (21:09 GMT)