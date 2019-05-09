First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 519,806,922 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.40% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019 in Toronto are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com .

NAME NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Philip K.R Pascall 503,342,518 13,908,773 97.31 2.69 G. Clive Newall 510,022,040 7,229,251 98.60 1.40 Kathleen Hogenson 516,839,920 411,371 99.92 0.08 Peter St. George 505,261,040 11,990,251 97.68 2.32 Andrew Adams 498,862,470 18,388,821 96.44 3.56 Paul Brunner 514,551,375 2,699,906 99.48 0.52 Robert Harding 507,574,790 9,676,501 98.13 1.87 Simon Scott 517,064,994 186,297 99.96 0.04 Joanne Warner 517,061,417 189,874 99.96 0.04

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

