First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 519,806,922 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.40% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019 in Toronto are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.
NAME
NUMBER OF SHARES
% OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
Philip K.R Pascall
503,342,518
13,908,773
97.31
2.69
G. Clive Newall
510,022,040
7,229,251
98.60
1.40
Kathleen Hogenson
516,839,920
411,371
99.92
0.08
Peter St. George
505,261,040
11,990,251
97.68
2.32
Andrew Adams
498,862,470
18,388,821
96.44
3.56
Paul Brunner
514,551,375
2,699,906
99.48
0.52
Robert Harding
507,574,790
9,676,501
98.13
1.87
Simon Scott
517,064,994
186,297
99.96
0.04
Joanne Warner
517,061,417
189,874
99.96
0.04
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President
