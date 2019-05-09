Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: AGM Results 09-May-2019 / 16:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. IFG Group plc Result of Annual General Meeting 9 May 2019 Result of Annual General Meeting: The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of IFG Group plc (the "Company") was held today at the Marker Hotel, Docklands, Dublin 2, Ireland at 12.00p.m. The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below. No. Resolution For Against Withheld Approving the 2018 report of 57,141,051 930 4,834 Directors, financial 1) statements and the independent auditors report 100% 0.00% Re-election of Mark Dearsley 57,139,103 6,304 1,408 as a Director 2) 99.99% 0.01% Re-election of Kathryn Purves 57,143,937 2,878 0 as a Director 3) 99.99% 0.01% Re-election of David Paige as 57,143,937 2,878 0 a Director 4) 99.99% 0.01% Re-election of Peter Priestley 57,139,103 7,712 0 as a Director 5) 99.99% 0.01% Re-Election of Cara Ryan as a 57,139,103 6,304 1,408 Director 6) 99.99% 0.01% Re-Election of Gavin Howard as 57,134,037 7,944 4,834 a Director 7) 99.99% 0.01% Agreeing the remuneration of 57,143,585 930 2,300 the Auditors 8) 100% 0.00% Allotting of relevant 57,055,967 9,022 81,826 securities - section 1021 9) authority 99.98% 0.02% Authorise Directors to 52,831,616 4,251,525 63,674 establish, administer, effect 10 and establish further schemes ) in relation to the IFG 2019 Plan 92.55% 7.45% Allotting of equity securities 57,070,005 7,614 69,196 - section 1023 authority 11 ) 99.99% 0.01% Authorisation to repurchase 57,070,687 15,172 60,956 certain of the Company's 12 shares ) 99.97% 0.03% Setting of price range of 57,059,225 26,634 60,956 treasury Shares 13 ) 99.95% 0.05% Notes: 1) All resolutions were passed. 2) The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. 3) The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the AGM circulated to shareholders on 9 April 2019. 4) The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which the shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 105,405,665. 5) In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been forwarded to both the Irish Stock Exchange and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations: Companies Announcement Office Irish Stock Exchange 28 Anglesea Street Dublin 2 Ireland And http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1] Vinotha Anthony Company Secretary IFG Group plc Tel: +44 203 887 6173 E Mail: vinotha.anthony@ifggroup.com ISIN: IE0002325243 Category Code: RAG TIDM: IFP LEI Code: 213800DDLICUJ14JTY47 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8575 EQS News ID: 809505 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=809505&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2019 17:10 ET (21:10 GMT)