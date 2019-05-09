Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Proposed placing of new ordinary shares 07-May-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION The information contained in this announcement may constitute inside information for the purpose of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014. The person responsible for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") Proposed placing of new ordinary shares The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce a placing of new ordinary shares (the "Placing" and the "Placing Shares" respectively"). The Placing will target gross proceeds of approximately GBP40 million by way of a non pre-emptive issue of Placing Shares at 104.75 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price"). Highlights · Placing targeting 38,200,000 Placing Shares at 104.75 pence per Placing Share, to be undertaken by way of a non pre-emptive placing under the Company's existing shareholder authorities · The Company targets paying quarterly a dividend of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share per annum. The Placing Shares issued under the Placing will not qualify for the dividend declared on 24 April 2019 in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2019, which had an ex-dividend date of 2 May 2019. However, they will qualify for the dividend relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2019 and in all other respects will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares · On 3 May 2019, the Company announced an unaudited cum-dividend net asset value as at 30 April 2019 of 103.65 pence per existing Ordinary Share in the capital of the Company ("Existing Ordinary Shares"). Accordingly, the adjusted unaudited net asset value, adjusted to exclude the dividend declared on 24 April 2019, was 102.02 pence per Existing Ordinary Shares as at 30 April 2019 (the "Ex-dividend NAV") · The Placing Price represents a discount of 1.6 per cent. to the closing share price of 106.5 pence per Existing Ordinary Share on 3 May 2019 (being the last business day prior to the announcement of the Placing) and a premium of 2.7 per cent. to the Ex-dividend NAV as at 30 April 2019 of 102.02 pence per Existing Ordinary Share · As at 3 May 2019, the Company is substantially fully invested with drawings of GBP31.6 million (net of cash) on its GBP114 million of credit facilities and GBP33.6 million of unfunded commitments · The Company maintains a strong pipeline of potential new investments. Near term opportunities in the pipeline are consistent with previous investment themes and are spread across both senior and subordinated debt and a diverse geographic profile · The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Placing to repay its drawings under its credit facilities in order to be ready to draw again on these facilities in the near future as it executes on its near term pipeline (absent any unexpected repayments received prior to execution of any pipeline deals) Stephen Smith, Chairman of the Company, said: "Following the Company's successful year of originating investments in 2018, we continue to see attractive opportunities in the market and have identified a strong short term pipeline of assets that meet our strict investment criteria and which are either in execution or are currently in negotiation. The equity issue will meet the Company's strategy of incrementally growing the size of the Company through an efficient capital structure which minimises cash drag from repayments. Additionally, by increasing the market capitalisation of the Company, the issue of equity will support improved liquidity and reduce the Company's ongoing costs per share." Background to the Placing The investment objective of the Company is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. The Company had a successful origination year in 2018 with GBP208 million of new commitments made to borrowers. With repayments and amortisation at a more typical level than in 2017, net commitments increased by GBP70.8 million during 2018. The table below shows the loan commitment and repayment profile over the last five years: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 New loans to GBP143.2m GBP118.7m GBP175.9m GBP245.8m GBP208.0m borrowers (commitment) Loan repayments and -GBP48.8m -GBP49.0m -GBP129.3m -GBP213.1m -GBP137.2m amortisation Net Investment GBP94.4m GBP69.7m GBP46.6m GBP32.7m GBP70.8m Use of Proceeds The Company remains substantially fully invested with drawings of GBP31.6 million (net of cash) on its GBP114 million credit facilities and GBP33.6 million of unfunded commitments. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Placing to repay its drawings under its credit facilities before drawing on these facilities in the near future as it executes on its near term pipeline. Near term opportunities in the pipeline are consistent with previous investment themes and are spread across both senior and subordinated debt and a diverse geographic profile. The Company's portfolio will continue to be originated from the larger and more established real estate markets in the European Union's internal market. UK exposure is expected to represent a significant proportion of the Company's portfolio. Outside of the UK, investment in the European Union's internal market will mainly be focused on Northern and Southern Europe. Northern European markets include Germany, France, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Southern European markets include Italy and Spain. The Company's portfolio focuses on lending into commercial real estate sectors including office, retail, logistics, light industrial, hospitality, student accommodation, residential for sale and multi-family rented residential. Investments in student accommodation and residential for sale are expected to be limited primarily to the UK, while multi-family investments are expected to be limited primarily to the UK, Germany and Scandinavia. Not more than 30 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV, calculated at the time of investment, will be invested in loans relating to residential for sale. No more than 50 per cent of the Company's NAV will be allocated to any single real estate sector of the UK, except for the UK office sector which is limited to 75 per cent of the Company's NAV. Dividend The Company targets paying quarterly a dividend of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share per annum. The Placing Shares, when issued, will rank in full for all future dividends or other distributions declared, made or paid (save as set out below) after the admission of the Placing Shares issued under the Placing to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market ("Admission") and in all other respects will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. For the avoidance of doubt, the Placing Shares issued under the Placing will not qualify for the dividend declared on 24 April 2019 in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2019, which had an ex-dividend date of 2 May 2019 and a payable date of 24 May 2019. However, the Placing Shares will qualify for the dividend relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2019, which is expected to be declared in July 2019. Benefits of the Placing The Board believes the Placing will confer the following benefits for shareholders and the Company: · enable the Company to continue with its strategy and provide scale to its investment portfolio; · increase the liquidity of the shares by increasing the market capitalisation of the Company and with the potential to further diversify the shareholder register; · provide additional capital which should enable the Company to take advantage of the current attractive investment opportunities in the market and make further investments in accordance with the Company's investment policy and within its investment criteria; · further diversify the existing portfolio by introducing new loans into the portfolio across various eligible jurisdictions where the Company is currently seeing opportunities; and · provide a larger equity base over which the fixed costs of the Company may be spread, thereby reducing the Company's ongoing costs per Ordinary Share. Shareholder Authorisation of the Placing The issue of the Placing Shares will be undertaken under the Company's current authorities to allot shares and dis-apply pre-emption rights as approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting on 15 May 2018 for an aggregate amount of up to 20 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue as at the date of the resolutions (less one Ordinary Share). A prospectus is not required in

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2019 17:16 ET (21:16 GMT)