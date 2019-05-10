House of Angostura launches the 10th edition of its Global Cocktail Challenge

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge (AGCC), is a key event for mixologists, bartenders and lovers of spirits worldwide. Given its high profile, the Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge has proven to be an effective means of increasing international exposure for the House of Angostura's portfolio, including its iconic bitters (rated the #1 trending and best-selling cocktail bitters in the world by Drinks International), as well as its selection of Premium Rums and Amaro di ANGOSTURA. The competition also serves to promote the House of Angostura's role as part of the evolving cocktail culture, while simultaneously strengthening relationships with bars worldwide.

Prospective candidates are to apply online via Angostura's designated website: www.angosturaglobalcocktailchallenge.com, at the preliminary stage. Successful entrants will then compete in the national and regional heats in their respective regions for a chance to reach the grand finals on February 23rd 2020, in Trinidad and Tobago. There they will vie for the title of Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge Champion, USD$10,000 and a two-year contract as Angostura's Global Brand Ambassador, representing ANGOSTURA aromatic bitters, ANGOSTURA orange bitters, Angostura Rums and Amaro di ANGOSTURA.

The AGCC Finals is an immersive experience into Angostura's rich history and brand stories, as well as the culture of Trinidad & Tobago. While in Trinidad and Tobago they will be treated to the riches the islands have to offer, including a tour of the Angostura Distillery and Museum, visits to local pan yards, the chance to "play mas" in full costume on Carnival Tuesday, and much more.

If you think the prize is unique, you should see the mixes. Last year's winner, Ray Letoa of New Zealand, bested his fellow nine finalists to take home the crown, with his cocktails, an Amaro di ANGOSTURA cocktail called 'Deliciousness' and a rum cocktail comprised of Angostura 1824 and two dashes each of ANGOSTURA aromatic bitters and ANGOSTURA orange bitters, which he called 'Old Flame.' According to head judge Mike Ryan, Mr. Letoa "captured the vibrancy and exuberance of the islands of Trinidad and Tobago and of the House of Angostura". The ambassador tours the world's major cities, influencing other bartenders to experiment and explore products in the Angostura portfolio.

The competition draws on Angostura's rich and diverse history, dating back to Dr. Johann Siegert's first batch of aromatic bitters, which was produced in the city of Angostura in Venezuela. The brand continues to elevate itself to new heights, increasing awareness of ANGOSTURA aromatic bitters, ANGOSTURA orange bitters and its range of quality rums.

Grab a glass, save the date and prepare for the cocktail experience of a lifetime at the Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge.

About the House of Angostura: The proud history of the House of Angostura began almost 200 years ago in 1824, when founder Dr. Johann Siegert first produced aromatic bitters in the city of Angostura in Venezuela. Recognised over the centuries by the granting of Royal Warrants of Appointment to the royal households of Great Britain, Prussia, Spain and Sweden, ANGOSTURA aromatic bitters and ANGOSTURA orange bitters are the world's market leader, an integral ingredient in premium cocktails, and a mainstay of cocktail culture. Angostura's international range of rums, produced at the only rum distillery in Trinidad, includes distinctive, exquisitely blended rums: Angostura 1787, Angostura 1919, Angostura 7Year Old, Angostura 5Year Old and Angostura Reserva, blended by masters with years of experience and training in original traditions using closely guarded formulas and techniques. The newest product in our portfolio, the multiple award-winning Amaro di ANGOSTURA, leverages our unsurpassed heritage as a blender of the finest bitters and rums.