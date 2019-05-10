sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,008 Euro		-0,186
-1,02 %
WKN: A2DRBP ISIN: CA9628791027 Ticker-Symbol: SII 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,805
17,984
09.05.
17,792
17,978
09.05.
10.05.2019 | 01:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

TSX: WPM
NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

George L. Brack

278,125,184

95.82%

12,139,328

4.18%

John A. Brough

267,610,467

92.20%

22,654,045

7.80%

R. Peter Gillin

261,747,140

90.18%

28,517,372

9.82%

Chantal Gosselin

289,541,110

99.75%

723,402

0.25%

Douglas M. Holtby

270,253,706

93.11%

20,010,806

6.89%

Charles A. Jeannes

288,643,472

99.44%

1,621,040

0.56%

Eduardo Luna

260,173,733

89.63%

30,090,779

10.37%

Marilyn Schonberner

287,667,742

99.11%

2,596,770

0.89%

Randy V.J. Smallwood

286,540,065

98.72%

3,724,447

1.28%

In addition, the following special matter was approved by shareholders at the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.04% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: www.wheatonpm.com


© 2019 PR Newswire