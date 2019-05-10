Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

TSX: WPM

NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld George L. Brack 278,125,184 95.82% 12,139,328 4.18% John A. Brough 267,610,467 92.20% 22,654,045 7.80% R. Peter Gillin 261,747,140 90.18% 28,517,372 9.82% Chantal Gosselin 289,541,110 99.75% 723,402 0.25% Douglas M. Holtby 270,253,706 93.11% 20,010,806 6.89% Charles A. Jeannes 288,643,472 99.44% 1,621,040 0.56% Eduardo Luna 260,173,733 89.63% 30,090,779 10.37% Marilyn Schonberner 287,667,742 99.11% 2,596,770 0.89% Randy V.J. Smallwood 286,540,065 98.72% 3,724,447 1.28%

In addition, the following special matter was approved by shareholders at the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.04% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

