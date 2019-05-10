Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSX: ACI) ("ACI") is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2019 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Gregory A. Aarssen 23,283,544 99.99 1,715 0.01 Judith J. Athaide 23,283,544 99.99 1,715 0.01 Corine R.K. Bushfield 22,897,159 98.33 388,100 1.67 Amit Chakma 23,282,144 99.99 3,115 0.01 David W. Cornhill 22,578,859 96.67 706,400 3.03 William J. Demcoe 23,283,144 99.99 2,115 0.01 Jared B. Green 22,898,544 98.34 386,715 1.66

About ACI

ACI is a Canadian company with natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. ACI serves approximately 130,000 customers, delivering low carbon energy, safely and reliably. For more information visit: www.altagascanada.ca.

For Further Information Contact:



Shareholder Relations

587-955-3660

shareholder.relations@altagascanada.ca

