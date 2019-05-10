Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSX: ACI) ("ACI") is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2019 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Gregory A. Aarssen
23,283,544
99.99
1,715
0.01
Judith J. Athaide
23,283,544
99.99
1,715
0.01
Corine R.K. Bushfield
22,897,159
98.33
388,100
1.67
Amit Chakma
23,282,144
99.99
3,115
0.01
David W. Cornhill
22,578,859
96.67
706,400
3.03
William J. Demcoe
23,283,144
99.99
2,115
0.01
Jared B. Green
22,898,544
98.34
386,715
1.66
About ACI
ACI is a Canadian company with natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. ACI serves approximately 130,000 customers, delivering low carbon energy, safely and reliably. For more information visit: www.altagascanada.ca.
For Further Information Contact:
Shareholder Relations
587-955-3660
shareholder.relations@altagascanada.ca
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44712