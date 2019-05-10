BORA's Random Number Generation API Offers Security for Probability Systems

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / BORA has developed an Application Programming Interface (API) that ensures fairness, reliability, and transparency in probability systems using blockchain technology. Today, we introduce BORA's random number generation API, now available to content developers.

Probability systems are commonly used for various purposes, including online gaming. Many online gamers have experienced successes and disappointments with random boxes, leading players to question the possibility of manipulating the odds. Random number generation (RNG) is the basis of the probability system of those random boxes.

There are many ways to create random numbers. Many people use calculation algorithms to generate random numbers based on numeric values referred to as "seeds". The seed is a number that changes fluidly, most often using the current time to produce the value.

But this method has problems. Using predictable values such as time for the seeds enables users to manipulate the calculation algorithm by creating random numbers for the expected values or predicting the exact values (numbers), thereby leaving the system vulnerable to exploitation.

With BORA's random number API, which uses "future numbers" as seed values for extracting random numbers, users can avoid this problem.

Consider the example where a block hash value is generated five seconds after a random number request. In this scenario, when a user requests a random number, BORA's random number generator incorporates the block hash (TxHash) into the BORA network as a seed value. The value is created five seconds after the request is made, and BORA assigns a random number based on that value. Hash values are continuously generated with random numbers and characters, and future hash values are unknown. Using this process, BORA's random number generation API ensures the reliability and fairness of the probability system.

BORA's random number generation API also provides transparency. It discloses whether the seed value used to generate random numbers is based on the future hash value. Furthermore, with BORA Explorer, anyone can see block data of random number generation results, including the hash value.

BORA offers programs and resources for developers and users interested in their random number generation technology. For example, Dice Roller, a program built using BORA's random number API, is currently available through the BORA Lagoon testnet. The Dice Roller program displays information such as a Request Address, which indicates the account information of the user requesting the random number, and a Maximum Number, which limits the range of possible numbers (in the example show, from 1 to 6). Waiting Block Count is a future number that, in this case, refers to the next block hash value created after the random number request. With these variables, the timing and order of future number generation is made flexible. Lastly, the Request Sequence prevents abuse by tracking the number of requests used within the smart contact to stop users from achieving a specific number through simultaneous number requests.

In addition to the random number generation API, BORA is continuing to develop tools that help content developers easily integrate blockchain technology with digital content.

