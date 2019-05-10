The New Rossi S.p.A. - A New Corporate Image Standing for Dynamism and Future-orientation

MODENA, Italy, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Rossi S.p.A., a company of the Habasit Group, leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of gear reducers, gearmotors and electric motors has made change a strategic lever for its growth.

The industrial world is constantly evolving, we live in an increasingly competitive, complex and fast reality.

The new brand is based on Rossi strategy and positioning philosophy, featuring a dynamic, flexible, sustainable, state-of-the-art and customer-centric company.

"With our new brand we are adapting Rossi corporate image to changes at organizational level - with more streamlined processes, a more strategic vision, a more managerial structure - and in business, more open to internationalization, to new production technologies and with a more solid presence in various industrial sectors," says Rossi Chairman Giovanni Volpi.

The visual identity identifies the new vision: an energetic and creative sign, an "R" which, in addition to being the initial of our name, represents the power, dynamism and technological innovations. Besides, a pay-off "Solutions for an evolving industry", Rossi's DNA, that accompanies it and translates corporate philosophy: flexible and innovative solutions for a constantly evolving industrial world.

"Rebranding is the visual base of change, reflecting the vocation of communicating Rossi values also towards new perspectives," says Marco Mearini, Rossi's CEO. "Anyone who joins our team must be willing to take Rossi to the future. We are not only looking for expertise, but also for curiosity, resourcefulness, dedication and above all passion."

Rossi is a constantly evolving, but with a fixed point: people, the pillars of our actions who, with their skills and their passion, give voice, shape and reality to the future. Improving, renewing and anticipating customers' needs while creating added value for our stakeholders.

ROSSI

ROSSI designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of gear reducers, gearmotors and electric motors, for several applications and industry segments, worldwide. Founded in 1953, Rossi has over 900 employees (250 abroad) and is active all over the world thanks to 15 international subsidiaries and three production facilities in Italy. From 2004 Rossi is a Habasit Holding Member company, worldwide leader with Headquarters in Switzerland.

www.rossi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884534/Rossi_SpA__Logo.jpg