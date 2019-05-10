Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), today published the number of shares making up its capital and the number of voting rights as at April 30, 2019, in accordance with article 223-16 of the general rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of shares: 84,731,585

Number of voting rights: 84,626,585 1

The redemption into new shares of the bonds redeemable in shares held by OEP Inside B.V. was completed in April, resulting in the issuance of 21,651,191 new shares of Inside Secure. In addition, 1,704 shares were created due to an adjustment to the rights of holders of performance shares (definitively acquired in February 2019), following the rights issue completed in February 2019.

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

1 Excluding treasury shares

