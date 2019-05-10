10 May 2019

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience plc today announces the annual award of nil cost options to certain members of management, all of which are subject to performance conditions over a three year assessment period, in accordance with the company's Remuneration Policy.

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Joseph Anderson

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of issuer

a) Name Arix Bioscience plc

b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc

Identification code GB00BD045071

b) Nature of the transaction Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP")

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil 578,368

d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction)

e) Date of the transaction 09 May 2019