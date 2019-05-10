A good start to the year

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FIRST QUARTER 2019

Sales grew 7.9% to EUR 160.0 million . Organic growth amounted to 3.6% and acquired growth contributed another 4.2%.

. Organic growth amounted to 3.6% and acquired growth contributed another 4.2%. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 10.0 million , an increase of 2% compared to last year. This slower profit growth reflects planned investments in the organisation to secure future organic growth.

, an increase of 2% compared to last year. This slower profit growth reflects planned investments in the organisation to secure future organic growth. As of 1 March, Polygon acquired Alvisa Holding AG (Alvisa24) in Switzerland with yearly sales of EUR 11 million .

with yearly sales of . Lars Blecko was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Lucas Hendriks , Lars-Ove Håkansson and Ole Skov have resigned and Nadia Meier-Kirner was elected Chairman of the Board.

, Lars-Ove Håkansson and have resigned and was elected Chairman of the Board. Martin Hamner was appointed as CFO of Polygon Group effective from 1 April 2019 .

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 10th of May 2019. For participation in investor's call at 11.00 CET the same day, please see web page for detailed information.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact

Martin Hamner

Chief Financial Officer

martin.hamner@polygongroup.com

+46-70-607-85-79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-ab--publ----interim-report-1-january---31-march-2019,c2808520

The following files are available for download: