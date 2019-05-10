Copenhagen, May 10, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Konsolidator A/S-share (KONSOL) commences today on Nasdaq First North Denmark*. The Konsolidator share belongs in ICB sector 9000 - Technology and is the second company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's markets** this year, and is the 21stcompany to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets in 2019. Konsolidator is a cloud based and standardized SaaS consolidation and reporting tool for automating periodic reporting and delivering precise and timely management updates for corporate clients. CFOs that handle group reportings often find that consolidating different reporting formats can create challenges for transparency and standardized reporting. Konsolidator seeks to solve this for both Danish as well as international clients. CEO of Konsolidator A/S Claus Finderup Grove said: "We are going public to enhance our growth strategy. Both Danish and international finance units need to consolidate in a transparent and standardised way. With our admittance to trading at Nasdaq First North it will be easier to open the door to international markets while at the same time inviting new shareholders to take part in our growth in the years to come." Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President Global Listing Services EMEA, said: "We are proud to welcome Konsolidator to Nasdaq First North. Konsolidator is an exciting new opportunity for investors focused on growth and technology. We look forward to offering Konsolidator and the new shareholders a transparent platform for long term continued growth, which is the aim of our Nasdaq First North markets." Konsolidator A/S has appointed Kapitalpartner as its Certified Adviser. *First North is the brand name for the MTFs operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively. **Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT: + Javier Lopez + +45 51 71 45 71 + javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------------ Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=724367