Garden Day Study Finds Millennials Seek Solace in Gardens

Research by community benefit project, Garden Day, reveals time-poor under-35s turning to gardens to de-stress

LONDON, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research released today by Garden Day, which takes place on Sunday 12th May reveals that millennials aged 35 and under are more passionate about gardens than their older counterparts, but have less time to enjoy their benefits.

Eschewing relaxation trends such as yoga and meditation, the research found that 53% of young people wish they had more time to spend in their garden, walk outside or sit in a park, recognising the positive impact that nature has on combating the stresses of modern life. Fewer than 61% spend time in their gardens at least once every two to three months specifically to help them relax.

Often stereotyped as addicted to social media and technology, 68% of under-35s enjoy looking after the humble houseplant and are happier with their lives as a result. Millennials value their plants, gardens and green spaces so much that 64% support the idea of a national celebration of gardens.

Highlighting the positive impact of gardens on the nation's well-being, the findings suggest a link between happiness, purpose and gardens. People who consider themselves happy are 53% more likely to say that spending time in the garden makes them feel more positive about life. 46% of respondents said that gardens, parks and green spaces make them less lonely.

The nationwide survey of 3,000 was commissioned by community benefit project, Garden Day, which takes place on Sunday 12th May. Conceived by Candide, the app that connects gardeners with fellow plant-lovers, public gardens and nurseries, Garden Day aims to encourage people - regardless of age - to down tools and spend the day with family, friends and neighbours celebrating the joy and benefits that gardens offer.

Poppy Jamie, Wellbeing Entrepreneur and Garden Day Ambassador comments:

"Anxiety and stress are prevalent issues, which means there's never been a more urgent need for initiatives that celebrate activities away from technology and that nurture community. With a loneliness epidemic happening amongst Millennials and Gen Z, the message of Garden Day is really important and the research shows just how true this is."

To get involved, visit www.gardenday.co.uk/toolkit to download a toolkit with hints and tips on how to celebrate Garden Day. Follow @GardenDayUK and GardenDayUK on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and be part of the movement.

