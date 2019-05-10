MacKeeper Accelerates Its Ambitious Transformation With an All-new, International Senior Team

LONDON, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kromtech, developer of MacKeeper , security, optimization, and protection software for Macs and technical support service provider -- with 1.4 million active users -- officially announces a new strategy and direction, powered by its new international senior team: CEO Alun Baker (Oracle, Merrill, Accenture), CMO Dominic Neil-Dwyer (SONY, BBC), and CFO Geoff Baldock (Travelex, Safetykleen). The senior team has been appointed to accelerate Mackeeper's ongoing transformation to create a completely disruptive consumer solution for digital protection and privacy space. The company is putting the consumer at the focal point of its strategy including a critical emphasis on customer satisfaction and user experience with the newly appointed Scarlet Jeffers (Apple, EY Seren), Director of CX (Customer Experience).

A major strategic initiative and unique competitive differentiator for the company is the integration of its world-class technical service group of over 800 support experts (ZoomSupport) into a premium solution offer. The company is making a significant investment in groundbreaking software releases over the next 12 months. It's already launched MacKeeper with anti-tracking and VPN features. The plan is for further new feature releases in the next month, including online ID theft protection as well as ad and tracker blocking.

Historically, the company has suffered from criticism over the sector's use of third-party affiliates, who engaged in aggressive sales techniques to promote the sale of the software. Kromtech has proactively eliminated these distribution channels and is now considered to be one of the most compliant software providers in this space.

Kromtech's 2019 product and service roadmap will bring a completely fresh approach to help consumers easily solve the problems and complexities of digital privacy and protection. This will be done by combining security, privacy, and anti-fraud technologies, with best-in-class technical assistance -- 24/7 access to a team of 800+ smart, empathetic tech experts ready to help when things go wrong.

Alun Baker , a highly respected technology executive, brings more than 20 years' experience in growing and transforming technology companies. As Kromtech CEO, Baker is pivoting the company to revolutionize and disrupt an industry currently characterized by complex, technology-based messaging that drives fear and confusion into the consumer market.

"Kromtech is a highly energized and dynamic company with a new, clear purpose. We are committed to disrupting the traditional consumer cybersecurity market that has seen cybercrime escalate to epidemic proportions, costing the world over $600B. We're all about putting the consumer first in their constant battle against the invasion of privacy, identity theft, and intrusion across all their devices that result from not only their online activity but also from corporate loss, misuse, and abuse of their personal data.

Digital protection and privacy today need multi-faceted, personalized care, and we're committed to serve this need. Watch this space over the coming year." -- said Mr. Baker.

The company's next product release is planned for the end of Q2 2019.

About Kromtech

Kromtech, the maker of Mackeeper, is the synergy of over 800+ passionate leaders, developers, security experts, and Apple Certified Support Professionals with a single mission to help people take back control of their online security and privacy. The company aims to provide a unique easy to use personalized solution (software and service) to help Mac and mobile users protect themselves by minimizing their vulnerabilities and advising them, so they can create a worry-free online environment. https://mackeeper.com/about/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884858/MacKeeper_Logo.jpg