Hexatronic Group AB: Press Release from the AGM of 9 May 2019

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release May 10, 2019

Press Release from the AGM of 9 May 2019

Below is a summary of the decisions made at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Hexatronic for the financial year 1 January - 31 December 2018.

To adopt the income statements and balance sheets for the Parent Company and the Group.

To pay a dividend of SEK 0.40 per share and to carry forward the remaining unappropriated earnings to the next year.

To discharge the Board Members and the CEO from liability for the 2018 financial year.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to pay a fee of SEK 450,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 200,000 to other Board Members, and to pay remuneration of SEK 75,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 50,000 to the committee's other member.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to elect the following Board Members: Anders Persson (re-election) - Chairman of the Board Erik Selin (re-election) Malin Persson (re-election) Malin Frenning (re-election) Jaakko Kivinen (re-election) Mats Otterstedt (new election)



In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect PwC as the audit company with Johan Palmgren as the auditor in charge.

To alter the Articles of Association such that the general meeting of shareholders can now elect more Board Members, and that a new class of shares, Class C, is now introduced to enable the establishment of LTIP 2019.

To establish a performance-based Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP 2019) for senior executives and other key personnel within the Group who are resident in Sweden, and to issue a maximum of 360,000 Class C shares for delivery of any performance shares under LTIP 2019, and to secure any social expenses which may arise under LTIP 2019.

To establish a long-term warrant programme (Warrant Programme 2019) to offer to senior executives and certain key personnel within the Group who are resident outside of Sweden, through a targeted issue of a maximum of 500,000 warrants entitling the holders to subscribe to a maximum of 500,000 shares.

To authorise the Board to make decisions on acquisitions and the transfer of a maximum of one-tenth of the Company's own shares in accordance with the Board's proposal.

To authorise the Board on one or more occasions and with or without the shareholders' preferential right to decide on the new issue of shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles amounting to up to 10 per cent of the registered share capital in the Company, in accordance with the Board's proposal.

At the AGM, approximately 43 per cent of Hexatronic's shares and votes were represented.

The minutes taken at the AGM will be published on the Hexatronic Group website within two weeks.

Gothenburg, May 10, 2019

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Hexatronic Group AB.





Attachment