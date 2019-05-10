TECNO Mobile Announced Plans at Google IO 2019 about SPARK 3 Pro Upgrading to Android Q Beta

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, and YANGON, Myanmar and ISTANBUL, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile ( www.TECNO-Mobile.com ) announced plans at Google IO 2019 which will see its SPARK 3 Pro running on Android P operating system upgrade to join Q Beta on May 7th.

Stephen HA, Vice President of TRANSSION and GM of TECNO Mobile, said: "We are delighted to announce our further expansion of cooperation with Google. This year, with the upcoming Android Q system, TECNO SPARK 3 Pro will upgrade and provide users with a faster Q upgrade. "

TECNO Mobile has presence in more than 60 countries across the globe. It is now one of the major players worldwide. Its SPARK 3 Pro is a 4G smartphone with AI Bright Camera and 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM. With Android optimized OS, it can offer consumers several benefits including:

Align user behaviors : Intelligent camera powered by AI Engine to be able to learn user behaviors including users' habits, users' intents;

: Intelligent camera powered by AI Engine to be able to learn user behaviors including users' habits, users' intents; Biological recognition features : SPARK 3 can recognize different facial features and give the most suitable level of "re-touch" and "lighting" automatically to photos;

: SPARK 3 can recognize different facial features and give the most suitable level of "re-touch" and "lighting" automatically to photos; Protect user privacy: Users will have more control over app access to location info, shared files and repositories like photos and videos. TECNO SPARK 3 Pro users can set up their personal APP "invisible" from their mobile phone desktop

Users will have more control over app access to location info, shared files and repositories like photos and videos. TECNO SPARK 3 Pro users can set up their personal APP "invisible" from their mobile phone desktop AR stickers : By leveraging better connectivity and media capabilities, TECNO SPARK 3 Pro users can create AR stickers to enjoy fun communications

: By leveraging better connectivity and media capabilities, TECNO SPARK 3 Pro users can create AR stickers to enjoy fun communications Dark Theme : One of the most requested features, Android Q now has a system-wide Dark Theme. Activate Dark Theme in Settings or by turning on Battery Saver. Dark Theme also helps save battery.

: One of the most requested features, Android Q now has a system-wide Dark Theme. Activate Dark Theme in Settings or by turning on Battery Saver. Dark Theme also helps save battery. Gesture Navigation : Introducing a new gesture-based navigation so users can fluidly move between tasks and maximize the use of larger, edge to edge glass screens.

: Introducing a new gesture-based navigation so users can fluidly move between tasks and maximize the use of larger, edge to edge glass screens. Suggested actions in notifications : Building off of Smart Reply in Android 9 Pie, users can now take action on messages with suggested actions in notification. For instance, adding an event to the Calendar from a text message.

: Building off of Smart Reply in Android 9 Pie, users can now take action on messages with suggested actions in notification. For instance, adding an event to the Calendar from a text message. Prioritized notifications: With Android Q, users can choose whether an app's notifications are interruptive or gentle. Interruptive notifications will make noise, vibrate, and appear on the lock screen, whereas gentle ones will not. Android Q also introduces algorithms to automatically determine whether notifications should be interruptive.

About TECNO Mobile

Established in 2006, TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of "Expect More", TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to the latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to go beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localised innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. It is a major global player with presence in around 50 emerging markets across the world. In 2017, TECNO achieved a sales volume of more than 43 million units. TECNO Mobile is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885106/Tecno_Android_Q_beta.jpg