A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest route to market engagement for a CPG company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify a scalable approach to discover new growth opportunities and enhance their market share by 13%. Also, this engagement discusses how Infiniti's solution helped the client to implement the best route to market to ensure products reach their customers in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190510005129/en/

Route to market strategy engagement for a CPG company (Graphic: Business Wire)

With customers switching between online and offline channels when making purchases, it becomes imperative for companies in the CPG industry to focus more on building an effective route to market strategy to deliver seamless shopping experience to customers. Therefore, companies approach firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering route to market engagement. Infiniti's route to market strategy engagement has helped various top companies across the globe to achieve profitable growth and service excellence.

Choosing the distribution channel is a crucial decision for your business. Are you facing any difficulties in doing so? Request a FREE brochure to gain more insights into our services portfolio and know how our solutions will help you find the best route to market.

The business challenge: The client is a CPG company based out of Asia. The client preferred traditional direct store distribution model for serving their target customer base. This model turned out to be unsatisfactory from a service level point-of-view. This affected the company's sales rate and further prevented them from doing business with top-tier organizations. With Infiniti's route to market engagement, the client wanted to revamp their sales channel and make up for the lost sales.

Request a free proposal to know how our solution will help you find the best route to market and maximize profits.

The solution offeredThe experts at Infiniti Research conducted a detailed analysis of the top companies in the market. They also analyzed the sales channels preferred by the client's top competitors. With Infiniti's route to market strategy engagement, the client was able to identify the inefficiencies in their channel selection. They were also able to understand the risks and vulnerabilities in their distribution model. Infiniti's route to market engagement helped the client to select the best channel to serve their customer base. This further increased their market share by 13% and enhanced the sales rate.

Infiniti's route to market strategy engagement helped the client to:

Build a better relationship with customers

Redesign and revolutionize their distribution channels

Wondering how your business can benefit from our route to market engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's route to market strategy engagement offered predictive insights on:

Identifying a scalable approach to discover new growth opportunities

Reducing distribution cost and enhancing profitability.

Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get in touch with us to know how our route to market engagement can help.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190510005129/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us