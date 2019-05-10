Visit Orlando: Orlando Announces Record 75 Million Visitors, Solidifies Ranking as No. 1 U.S. Travel Destination

Celebrates International Gains Despite Economic and Political Headwinds

Orlando, Fla., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORLANDO, Fla. - Tourism officials announced today a historic milestone for the U.S. travel industry as Orlando released news of a record-setting 75 million annual visitors in 2018. The increase of 4.2% over the prior year once again solidifies Orlando's lead position as America's most-visited destination.



Visit Orlando, the region's official destination tourism and marketing organization, shared the news as part of National Travel & Tourism Week to a gathering of more than 1,000 tourism and community leaders.



"It was another record-breaking year for Orlando with both domestic and international visitation," said Visit Orlando President and CEO George Aguel. "We saw strong gains from all of our core countries, particularly from Latin America. This success is a testament to the special appeal of our destination that continues to grow and evolve, as well as our strong commitment to strategic marketing initiatives."

All of Orlando's key international markets experienced growth in 2018 including U.K. with 1,039,000 visitors, an increase of 1.9%.

Orlando reached a host of new milestones in 2018 including:

Record number of U.S. visitors: 68.55 million (+4.1%)

Record number of international visitors: 6.48 million (+5.4%)

Record airline arrivals: Orlando International Airport (OIA) maintained its position as the busiest airport in Florida, with 47.7 million passengers (+6.9%)

Record international airline arrivals: OIA's international arrivals reached 6.6 million passengers (+11.64%)

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando, The Official Tourism Association, represents the most visited destination in the United States, with a presence in more than a dozen countries around the world. Visit Orlando, together with its 1,200 member organizations, represents every segment of the area's leading industry.

About Orlando

Home to seven of the world's top theme parks, Orlando, Theme Park Capital of the World, is the No. 1 family vacation destination and the most visited destination in the United States. An unparalleled mix of unique experiences create cherished memories for visitors, including legendary theme parks, an array of world-class water parks, entertainment venues, an award-winning food scene, shopping and nightlife. Orlando offers more lodging options than nearly any other destination in the world, from expansive resorts to uniquely themed hotels.

###

Attachment