ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Voting results of AGM

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE, LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2019.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation; and (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Nominee

For

Withheld

Total

For

Withheld

Dr. W. Sean Guest

23,766,651

440,216

24,206,867

98.18%

1.82%

Dr. Timothy R. Marchant

22,867,051

1,339,816

24,206,867

94.47%

5.53%

James D. McFarland

23,819,983

386,884

24,206,867

98.40%

1.60%

Ronald W. Royal

23,756,451

450,416

24,206,867

98.14%

1.86%

Russell J. Hiscock

23,763,351

443,516

24,206,867

98.17%

1.83%

Kimberley K. Wood

23,760,651

446,216

24,206,867

98.16%

1.84%

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's corporate website at www.valeuraenergy.com.

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Steve Bjornson, CFO
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

GMP First Energy (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
Jonathan Wright, Hugh Sanderson

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg, Monique Perks, Thayson Pinedo
Valeura@camarco.co.uk

