Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Voting results of AGM

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE, LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2019.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation; and (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld Total For Withheld Dr. W. Sean Guest 23,766,651 440,216 24,206,867 98.18% 1.82% Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 22,867,051 1,339,816 24,206,867 94.47% 5.53% James D. McFarland 23,819,983 386,884 24,206,867 98.40% 1.60% Ronald W. Royal 23,756,451 450,416 24,206,867 98.14% 1.86% Russell J. Hiscock 23,763,351 443,516 24,206,867 98.17% 1.83% Kimberley K. Wood 23,760,651 446,216 24,206,867 98.16% 1.84%

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey.

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Steve Bjornson, CFO

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

GMP First Energy (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200

Jonathan Wright, Hugh Sanderson

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg, Monique Perks, Thayson Pinedo

Valeura@camarco.co.uk

