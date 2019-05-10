ANTALIS: Availability of documents for the annual shareholders' meeting of 28 May 2019

Availability of documents for the annual shareholders' meeting

of 28 May 2019

The annual shareholders' meeting of Antalis will take place on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at the conference centre located 32 rue Monceau, 75008 Paris, at 3.00 p.m.

The statutory notice of meeting, which includes the agenda, proposed resolutions and information on how to participate in and vote at the meeting was published in France's official legal journal (BALO) on 17 April 2019.

The full notice of meeting, which also includes information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225?83 of the French commercial code is made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be consulted on the company's website (www.antalis.com). It will be sent to all shareholders whose shares are recorded in registered form.

Documents and information referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French commercial code as well as the 2018 annual financial report are also available on the company's website.

