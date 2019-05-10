Moviebook: Artificial Intelligence and Entertainment, Realizing Four Typical Application Scenarios

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / The Season 8 of Game of Thrones has sparked a global obsession. This is a magnificent and well-made American drama, and one of the features is that you never know what will happen to the next character.

In order to better speculate on the development of the plot, students at the Technical University of Munich have developed an algorithm to predict the death possibility of the important characters in Game of Thrones and put these predictions on a website.

In fact, just before the airing of Season 6 in 2016, this survival rate algorithm had predicted that Jon Snow would be resurrected. Guy Yachdav, a mentor at the Technical University of Munich, said, "Although the data of this prediction algorithm are from science fiction stories, this artificial intelligence (AI) technology can also be applied in the real world."

With the further integrated and deepening AI + entertainment and a large-scale investment on the policy and funding level, the intelligent auxiliary technology for image production has also provided help in multiple entertainment segments.

1. Video recognition and production: 10,000 frames per second

Video recognition will become one of the basic application technologies of production enterprises. According to the Video Technology Forecast for 2019-2020: Video AI report released by Forrester, 90% of Chinese video platforms are using professional video recognition technologies to structurize data for video, generating financial performance in fields of video content originality, video marketing, commercial use of video structuralization, video big data, and robotic process, and facilitating industrial upgrading through automated image processing auxiliary technology and production technology.

In practical applications, for example, a variety show might be short of hands during production, and at the same time, it has to face a myriad of complex video contents and change of actors, so under the circumstances, missed editing, wrong editing, and temporary replacements, etc will be inevitable. By contrast, video recognition can structurize the stock video, identify the contents and correlations between key frames, make predictions, and regenerate a complete video through a machine, so as to improve the broadcasting efficiency, reduce the rates of mistakenly aired or missing footage, and provide data for business prediction.

Fan Shuo, the technical lead of Moviebook, believes that the AI system based on image analysis and production can quickly analyze image information in real-time transmission, detect and analyze key pixel information, thus helping image production and operation enterprises better formulate a comprehensive scheme and improve efficiency. Even image production enterprises in different places can access the system platform, indicating that the newly developed AI system can be deployed efficiently even in remote rural areas.

At present, Moviebook's AI image production system has been adopted by most entertainment enterprises in China. Meanwhile, an survey shows that most video companies set an important goal in 2019, namely, by using this innovative AI technology, they will improve video production efficiency, video monetization level, and video data application efficiency on a yearly basis, so as to reduce the cost of one-time investment. Moreover AI-aided diagnosis by doctors in the imaging department will meet rigid demands of the market.

2. Intelligent business: content is the best carrier of marketing

Intelligent image production technology generates intra-frame correlation and prediction through in-depth learning. It is capable of human-like creative thinking and reasoning, and is superior to human in memory, computing speed and accuracy.

In recent years, Moviebook's AI image production system has been deeply applied in many popular variety shows and dramas. These hit dramas choose technical means different from traditional ones. By adopting Moviebook's intelligent image production technology, brand owners' advertisements will be made part of the original videos as "virtual advertising props" and be viewed when videos are been watched.

This is the achievement of AI technology. Through AI, an increase in commercial value of the ads in videos can be achieved without much cost and time in the initial stage. Relying on Moviebook's intelligent image production technology, the video platform can achieve intelligent commercialization.

3. Information carrier fusion: seamless conversion of graphics, text, sound and image

In China, the fusion of different information carriers, such as graphics, text, sound and image, is becoming an important infrastructure for the media industry.

In reality, converting images, text, audio, and video into each other is traditionally completed through manual operation, usually taking one week and costing 263 USD on average, and the content distortion rate is as high as 52%. On the contrary, information medium fusion and interchange will be become quicker, cheaper and more effective with the aid of AI. For example, a reporter can generate video and audio that match with the content he/she has written through AI with one click.

Although some media outlets are still skeptical about this, most experts predict that the competition in "AI + entertainment" is becoming increasingly fierce. With the rise of AI, ordinary front-end editors will soon equip themselves with new tools to improve efficiency and save time when creating good content. For example, by adopting Moviebook's information visualization program during the NPC & CPPCC, www.gmw.cn has made the content production more interesting.

4. Video production robots: the "standard equipment" of future entertainment industry

Video production robots are also slowly penetrating our entertainment life and attracting more investment.

In Asia, venture capitalists are still optimistic about the breadth and depth of the application of technology differentiation in the field of AI. For example, Moviebook, a leader in intelligent image production technologies and entertainment industry applications, raised 1.56 billion RMB yuan in total in the latest round of financing, making it an important holding target for most Asian investors.

Video production robots have been widely used in the entertainment industry. For example, in the short video field, one-click video editing robots are mainly used to assist users in video clipping. When users set a script or scene picture, the robot will automatically generate a short video collection.

